Wednesday News, December 12, 2018 

Wednesday News, December 12, 2018 

Dec 12, 2018 

Winter officially begins in 9 days – Dec 21, 2018

 Melted snow has re-frozen overnight leading to ‘slippery surfaces’ again this morning.

A warning to drivers:   Clean snow, ice off your car.  North Carolina has no official laws, but the Highway Patrol urges common sense.

 

Winston-Salem cancels residential trash collection for Wednesday, but advises all residents to put carts out Thursday

 

NEW:   Two earthquakes were felt across East Tennessee and into parts of Georgia on Wednesday morning, the United States Geological Survey.

There were no injuries or reports of damage as of 4:45 a.m. from either quake.

The first was a 4.4 magnitude around 4:15 a.m.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/two-earthquakes-hit-east-tennessee-minutes-apart-impact-felt-in-nc-and-georgia/83-623101917

 

RECALL: C-T-I Foods is recalling sausage links from Jimmy Dean over concerns they might contain pieces of metal (USDA) The recall includes over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey. “Use By” date Jan. 31, 2019.  Check out the News Blog for specific packaging info on the RECALL.

https://myfox8.com/2018/12/11/over-29000-pounds-of-sausage-links-recalled-after-customers-find-metal-pieces-inside/

 

Speaking of Jimmy Dean…

How about Sausage-Scented Wrapping Paper?

Their marketing slogan: Making Your Gifts Smell Like Breakfast…

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/jimmy-dean-sausage-scented-wrapping-paper/?fbclid=IwAR1UEheGdF96NYzRlLjgJVpiyb-ibjDNO9dqXBHXKxd076VI1pmsIT2-hy8

 

New: Kathy Lee Gifford will be leaving the ‘Today’ in April after her 11th anniversary on the show.  Kathy Lee is a busy lady – a singer, author, host, screen writer, producer – has a new movie she wrote coming out in 2019.  Source: NBC / CNN

 

Upcoming College Football Bowl Games of interest…

– Dec 15: App State VS Middle Tennessee State New Orleans Bowl (9pm)

-Wake Forest will play Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

-NC State heading to the Gator Bowl

 

 

Give the gift of life: Receive a  $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018.   Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

Weather Statement from the National Weather Service

A flood threat will quickly develop this Friday into the weekend.

Periods of heavy rain will likely produce up to 2 inches of rain on already saturated ground. This will lead to increasing flooding potential, mainly over the Piedmont.

