Wednesday News, December 11, 2019

Frozen precep on Friday morning? Still a threat of freezing rain between 5am and 9am with temperatures just below the freezing mark for several hours…
REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…
Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires and check the tread. Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.
AAA: Cold Weather Driving Tips
Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (like ice and snow).
Keep an emergency kit in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem
Spruce Street will be closed for about 2 weeks between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Demolition has begun on a section of the former GMAC Insurance building in downtown Winston-Salem. The project will last up to eight weeks . https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gmac-demolition-to-block-portion-of-spruce-street
Good news for Salem Academy and Salem College: Its accrediting agency has taken the school off probation after 18 months. www.journalnow.com
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $60 million solar farm in the southern part of the county.
Healing Springs Solar requested a special-use permit to construct and operate a 55 megawatt solar farm over 348 acres on Flat Swamp Road. The power generated from the solar farm will be sold to Duke Energy for use by consumers.
https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191210/county-approves-60-million-solar-farm
At least THEY agree on something in DC…
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on the very same day that Democrats announced their 2 articles of impeachment charges against the President.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/december/pelosi-announces-agreement-on-north-american-trade-pact-giving-trump-major-poltical-victory
Get your ‘new’ re-usable brief case at the Fresh Market?
GOP counsel Steve Castor was photographed putting his files into a reusable grocery tote at the end of Monday’s impeachment hearing.
Castor’s bag was from Greensboro-based grocery chain The Fresh Market.
The Fresh Market weighed in with its own tweet Monday afternoon that read: We’d like to announce that we are the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor. You can fill your briefcase up with files or yummy food (our preference).
Mention hashtag #TFMBriefcase over the next 24 hours in-store to get your own briefcase for free (aka reusable bag!)
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/the-fresh-market-embraces-steve-castor-s-new-briefcase/
