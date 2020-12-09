Wednesday News, December 09, 2020

TOPIC: Favorite Holiday Movies and Christmas TV Specials

Reminder: PBS will air “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this Sunday at 7:30pm (Dec 13). “A Charlie Brown Christmas” streaming free on AppleTV+ this weekend (Dec 11-13). Apple TV+ currently has the rights to all Peanuts content. https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/18/entertainment/peanuts-charlie-brown-apple-pbs/index.html

It’s WINTER WEATHER PREPAREDNESS Week in North Carolina.

Today’s Focus: ‘Driving in Winter Weather’

Find out more from the National Weather Service on our News Blog at wbfj.fm

Update from the state: North Carolina will begin a Modified ‘Stay at Home Order’ requiring residents to stay at home between 10 pm and 5 am beginning this Friday, December 11 and lasting until at least January 8, 2021.

A rapid increase in North Carolina’s key COVID-19 trends is ‘alarming’.

*The mandate still requires each of us to WEAR a mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.

Health experts suggest to avoid traveling and gathering this holiday season.

Reminder: Keep it small. Keep it outdoors.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/key-metrics-increasing-rapidly-north-carolina-begin-modified-stay-home-order-slow-covid-19

A huge thanks to our frontline health workers – the doctors, nurses, specialists, aides, technicians, custodians and more – who are making tremendous sacrifices right now to treat our growing number of COVID patients.

Let’s all show that we really care for these heroes by doing our part!

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Drive-Thru Candle Tea? The annual Candle Tea, sponsored by the Women’s fellowship at Home Moravian Church, will be ‘different’ this year. It will be outdoors!

The drive-thru event happening THIS Friday and Saturday (DEC 11 + 12) from 2 to 5pm.

*The event starts at the corner of Academy and Main streets and goes around three sides of Salem Square. Visitors will be able to see scenes of a Moravian Christmas along with Advent traditions, such as candle-making, an 18th century kitchen, and the Nativity. No admission charge, but donations are encouraged.

*The 30 minute event will start at the intersection of Academy and Main streets.

A limited number of cars will be allowed through each day, so come early!

Details at www.candletea.org or call 336-749-9463.

Traffic Alert: Broken Water Main Repairs

(NEW) Kernersville: West Mountain Street between Cherry and Main streets

CLOSED for emergency water main repairs. Detour is posted. www.cityofws.org/notifyme

(on-going) Winston-Salem: Burke Mill Road CLOSED between London Lane and Amesbury.

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill?

The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

Early Christmas gift? Bus drivers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system may get a pay raise. A recommendation has been approved by the school board’s finance committee. Under the proposal, the minimum pay for bus drivers would increase to $15 an hour. The full board will address the pay increase on Dec. 15.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-schools-bus-drivers-could-see-pay-increase/

College Football: Wake Forest is still scheduled to play at Louisville this Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Deacs will host Florida State on Dec. 19 to close their regular season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-football-schedule-changes-again-next-game-is-now-at-louisville-on-dec-12

RECALL: Publix Bakery is recalling its 20-ounce cookie platter. Some of the cookies included in the platter may contain pecans, which weren’t listed on the list of ingredients.

Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters were sold in several states including North Carolina. You can return it for a full refund. Product info on the News Blog.

Consumers with questions call 1-800-433-9100.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top. https://myfox8.com/news/publix-recalls-cookie-platters-over-allergy-concerns/

With Christmas weeks away: Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/