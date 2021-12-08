Search
Wednesday News, December 08, 2021

Wednesday News, December 08, 2021

Verne Hill Dec 08, 2021

Today is National Christmas Tree Day.  North Carolina is the nation’s 2nd largest producer of Christmas trees behind Oregon.

 

Ever considered renting a ‘real’ Christmas tree?

Tree farms in England like Rental Claus have been renting re-plantable trees for several years. Renting a Christmas tree ‘lessens tree waste and also helps to provide a habitat for wildlife between the holidays’. People often rent the same tree year after year and lovingly give the tree a name. *Example: Rental Claus rents real Christmas trees til they reach 7 feet tall.  Then the trees are ‘retired’ to a local forest to continue growing in the wild. Learn more: https://www.countryliving.com/uk/homes-interiors/interiors/a29695669/rent-christmas-tree-cotswold-fir/

 

Lawmakers in DC have reached a compromise deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, likely to avoid a government shutdown. The House has authorized nearly $770 billion dollars in funding for the Department of Defense.

 

A third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may protect against omicron, the newest variant of the coronavirus labeled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization after it was reported by South African health officials. A third dose offers more robust protection, providing a level of neutralizing antibodies against omicron similar to the level observed after two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants. www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/12/08/omicron-covid-variant-vaccines-mandates/6425346001/?

 

Supply chain shortage of the day

Paper, Ink and Light Bulbs seem to be in short supply?

 

Pottery Barn has moved its only Triad location from Hanes Mall to Friendly Center in Greensboro.  The Pottery Barn store at Hanes Mall is now empty and is no longer listed on the mall directory.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/pottery-barn-closes-hanes-mall-store/article

 

Sam Gladding, former associate provost and director of counseling education at Wake Forest University, passed away from complications of brain cancer. He was 76.

Gladding “loved his students,” his wife said. “He loved teaching and he loved Wake Forest. He couldn’t have been happier.” During his career, Gladding wrote 42 books, produced 10 videos, wrote 92 articles in counseling journals, 32 book chapters and 45 poems. “You just can’t express yourself in clinical notes like you can in poetry,” Gladding said in a story published in the Journal in April 1976.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/sam-gladding-wake-forest-professor-who-counseled-relatives-of-9-11-victims-dies-at-76/article_

 

Winter officially begins on Tuesday December 21.

Fact: More snow has fallen in Hawaii than in Denver, Colorado this season, so far.

https://www.npr.org/2021/12/04/1061524620/a-blizzard-warning-in-hawaii-but-no-snow-yet-in-denver-in-unusual-december-weath

The Beijing Winter Olympics set for February 4 – 20, 2022

 

 

 

‘Happy Days’ memorabilia going to Auction

“Happy Days” star Henry Winkler (aka “the Fonz”) is auctioning off a treasure trove of costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career

in the “TCM Presents … Hollywood Cool” auction in Los Angeles TODAY (DEC 8).

*Winkler’s complete Arthur Fonzarelli outfit, which includes the Levi’s jeans, white T-shirt, black engineer boots and, of course, the iconic leather jacket is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Bonhams.

*Also up for sale are the Fonz’s mechanic coverallsa uniform shirt from his brief stint in the US Army Reserves and the cowboy boots he wore in the dude ranch episodes in Season 6. The silver Triumph motorcycle “The Fonz” rode throughout the ABC comedy’s 10-year run.   https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/04/us/winkler-fonz-happy-days-jacket-trnd/index.html

 

The bipartisan commission tasked by President Joe Biden to explore possible changes to the Supreme Court approved a final report on Tuesday analyzing several issues, including expanding or “packing” the court with more justices.

The group noted “profound disagreement” among its members over Supreme Court expansion and declined to take an official stance. They also warned that excessive changes to the High Court could erode democracy in the future. CBN News

 

Celebrating the Advent Season

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.”  The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church.

The Advent season which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes…

Hope (or promise)

Preparation (waiting or prophecy)

Joy (peace)

Love (adoration)

https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html

 

 

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS being offered at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at the final Saturday

workshop (DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm. 

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

You will take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required. 

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

