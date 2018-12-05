Wednesday News, December 05, 2018 

Winter officially begins December 21, 2018

Today is a National Day of Mourning to honor George HW Bush.

A state funeral happening in DC this morning (11am). All ‘living’ US Presidents in attendance. Former president (and son) George W. Bush will deliver the eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral service, and Christian artist Michael W. Smith, a longtime friend of the Bush family, will perform (the song…”Friends”).

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/december/its-an-honor-beyond-words-michael-w-smith-to-sing-at-41st-presidents-funeral

*No mail service from the US Postal Service today. Post offices and Federal offices are closed as well. Bush, Sr passed last Friday at the age of 94.

TimeLine: https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/george-hw-bush-funeral/index.html

A school resource officer (SRO) and a school employee are being credited for preventing a school shooting in Greensboro. The 29-year-old intruder (Steven Spence of Virginia) was heavily armed- carrying two guns and a backpack full of ammunition. A school monitor stopped Spence after noticing that ‘something wasn’t right’ that he didn’t appear to belong. No shots were fired. http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/12/04/school-worker-sro-credited-for-potentially-preventing-shooting-at-smith-hs

College Football: App State has named Mark Ivey as interim head football coach with the exit of head football coach Scott Satterfield to Louisville.

*Ivey will lead App State into the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 15 against Middle Tennessee State. The Mountaineers have won three consecutive bowls…

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/asu/app-trail-mark-ivey-named-app-state-interim-head-coach/article_abceb18e-f803-11e8-8b8e-7f5ad6884188.html

The ‘perfect’ children’s gift? A new study from Pediatricians suggesting that the best toys for young children are simple, old – fashioned toys like blocks and puzzles rather than costly electronic games or the latest high-tech gadgets. Ideal toy suggestions for young children include balls, puzzles, coloring books, card games…even empty cardboard boxes! Studies also have found that more than 90% of U.S. kids have used mobile devices and most started using them before age 1. The pediatricians’ group recommends no screen time for children up to age 2.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/empty-boxes-top-high-tech-toys-on-doctor-recommended-list/article_a0bb1a77-2070-563f-81d8-b3567655bd15.html

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Burger King is offering its iconic Whopper for 1 cent, but you have to order it (near) a McDonald’s? Really! You actually have to be within 600 feet of a McDonald’s and you must have the BK app on your smart phone to order the burger from a participating Burger King location. The “Whopper Detour” promotion runs thru Dec. 12.

Prayers please…

A North Carolina pastor has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a house fire consumed his home and 2 cars early Tuesday morning.

Rev. Clayton Burch, the pastor of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Holly, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. His wife, Barbara, wasn’t seriously hurt. A ‘good Samaritan’ spotted the flames and stopped to ring the doorbell, alerting the pastor and his wife to get out. *Mount Holly is west of Charlotte

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/1-hospitalized-with-serious-injuries-after-mount-holly-home-catches-fire/882917358

Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

For more information, go to www.homemoravian.org/candletea

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.

The National League of Junior Cotillions (NLJC), a program of etiquette, character education and social dance training for middle school students, has announced plans to establish its national program in Forsyth County, NC.

Applications or nominations for cotillion director are currently being received.

For additional information call 1-800-633-7947, visit www.nljc.com,

or email to cotillions@nljc.com