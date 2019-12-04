Search
Wednesday News, December 04, 2019   

Dec 04, 2019   

Wind Advisory for the Foothills and Northern mountains

 

 “Business 40 will NOT re-open by the end of December”

…so says Pat Ivey, the local division engineer for the N.C. DOT.

Contractors are making good progress on the road and are still optimistic about beating the mid-April contract deadline for putting traffic back onto BUS 40.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/business-can-t-reopen-this-year-state-says/

 

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades.

                              http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

Do the shorter, darker days of winter put you in a funk?   

You could be suffering from the Winter Blues or ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, a type of depression triggered by shorter days and longer nights.  At least 3 million Americans struggle with ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ or S.A.D. from September to March.

More information on how to overcome SAD on the News Blog.

https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/sad-seasonal-affective-disorder-is-real

 

Duke Energy customers in North Carolina will see a drop in their electric rates this winter season, company officials making the announcement.

Overall energy costs will decrease approximately 3.2% for residential customers, 4.5% for commercial customers and 1.6% for industrial customers.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/duke-energy-rates-decreased-for-north-carolina-customers-this-winter/30106831

 

NFL: Ron Rivera is out as head coach of the Carolina Panthers after 9 seasons.

The Panthers have lost their last 4 games.

 

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 1 – 7)

Today’s focus: Winter weather driving tips for snow and ice

BTW: 75% of all winter weather related fatalities occur on the roadway, either in accidents or by people becoming stranded.

When the weather is ‘frightful’ and driving conditions are poor, the best bet is to stay at home. *Check out lifesaving Winter Driving Tips on the News Blog…

https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2019WinterPrep/2019_NC_Winter_Preparedness_WEDNESDAY.pdf

https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety          https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

 

Top 20 Christmas Movies ever?

  1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
  2. A Christmas Story (1983)
  3. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
  4. Elf (2003)
  5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
  6. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
  7. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
  8. Home Alone(1990)
  9. White Christmas(1954)
  10. Miracle on 34th Street(1947)
  11. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation(1989)
  12. The Santa Clause(1994)

According to Entertainment Weekly…

https://ew.com/movies/20-top-christmas-movies-ever/?slide=6132749#6132749

Traffic Alert: Stanleyville area

A major highway connector in Forsyth County will permanently close soon.

The connector between Hwy 52 and Highway 66 will close on Dec. 9 at noon.

Alternative access points are Hanes Mill Road and the University Parkway interchange with U.S. 52.  The connector will no longer be necessary since the future I-74 / Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will pass through this area.

The new connection is tentatively scheduled to open by late 2021.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/part-of-highway-in-forsyth-county-permanently-closing/30092589

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest (men) at Penn State tonight…

Rams vs Deacs in basketball? Very likely. WSSU hopes to add an exhibition basketball game with Wake Forest in the “next couple of years”.

The last time the two programs played was back in 2009.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-hopes-to-add-exhibition-basketball-game-with-wake-forest/

 

McDonald’s is finally entering the chicken sandwich wars.

The chain is testing out a crispy chicken sandwich, made with a fried chicken filet topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll.

*McDonald’s is sampling its chicken sandwich in select markets through January 26.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/02/mcdonalds-is-testing-out-a-fried-chicken-sandwich-in-two-cities/

 

What can it be: A reindeer, a colorful present and a Santa belly?

Krispy Kreme has released their new holiday inspired doughnuts.

Available through December 24th.   https://www.krispykreme.com/

 

 

 

Verne Hill

