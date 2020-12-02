Wednesday News, December 02, 2020

TOPIC: Favorite Christmas ORNAMENT…

NEW: Within weeks, a limited first round of COVID-19 vaccines will be available.

Pfizer vaccine doses will be available first, with the Moderna vaccine expected as early as January. The first to receive the vaccine will be health care workers, people in long-term care and those at risk for severe illness

The vaccine will be free to everyone in the state regardless of whether someone has health insurance, according to Governor Cooper.

North Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and even deaths. The Governor stressing that “all options are on the table,” including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction. Health officials urging ALL of us to keep adhering to the 3-W’s – Masking up, social distancing guidelines and hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/gov-says-first-round-of-covid-19-vaccine-is-near-but-urges-nc-to-stick/article

Athletes, coaches and trainers at N.C. High School Athletic Association schools will have to wear masks during skill development workouts (or practices), whether indoors or outdoors, in a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions. Besides the mask requirement, the association also told its member schools that 6 feet of social distancing is required for workouts, which should be limited to small groups or pods.

https://journalnow.com/news/nchsaa-makes-masks-mandatory-for-skill-development-workouts/

Attorney General William Barr declared Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Barr told the AP that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-elections-william-barr-

The K&W on Healy Drive is closed? Dax Allred, the president of K&W Cafeterias, telling the Winston-Salem Journal that the closure is temporary. The Healy Drive location will “reopen next Tuesday, Dec. 8th, for normal operating hours…” www.journalnow.com

McDonalds: The McRib returns to restaurants TODAY !

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/30/mcdonalds-mcrib-returns-wednesday-shave-for-free-mcrib-contest/6425093002/

Know someone that could use some financial help with that heating bill?

The state Department of Health and Human Services will use federal funds through the Low-Income Energy Assistance program to assist qualified low-income households.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

College Football (changes): Wake Forest will now play at Louisville on Dec. 12.

The Deacs will host Florida State on Dec. 19 to close the regular season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-football-schedule-changes-again-next-game-is-now-at-louisville-on-dec-12

College Basketball: Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team is ‘pausing activities’ this week after the program’s most recent COVID-19 testing.

Tonight’s Wake vs Troy basketball game has been cancelled.

*The Deacons’ next scheduled games: Dec. 13, Presbyterian College at the Joel Coliseum. Then, the Deacons face Virginia on Dec. 16. Maybe?

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-mens-basketball-team-pauses-activities-will-not-play-troy/

Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?

The CDC stressing that holiday shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity. Bottom line: People should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets. Instead, experts recommend shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup. There are ways to reduce risk…

If you need to enter a store, go during off hours when there will likely be fewer people. Wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

“Try to spend as little time inside the store as possible”, says Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/12/01/holidays-shopping-covid-stores-safe-coronavirus-pandemic/6461837002/

NEW: The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it has updated the website for the state’s Medicaid program to contain new information about the transformation initiative set to debut July 1. The new website provides Medicaid resources, including how to apply. It is available in English and Spanish.

State health officials plan to begin open enrollment for the Medicaid transformation initiative on March 15. The program is expected to cover between 1.6 million and 1.8 million North Carolina participants. The site: https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/dhhs-updates-medicaid-online-application/article

Interesting: North Carolina has a long history of voting for Republican presidents and Democratic governors. In the 14 general elections since 1968, North Carolina has voted for a Republican president 12 times and a Democratic governor 10. In only three of those elections did we elect Republicans to both posts. https://cardinalpine.com/

‘Extra Credit’ Grants: Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

Thank you with a FREE cup o’ Joe? Starbucks is offering ‘frontline workers’ a FREE tall brewed coffee, hot or iced – now through the end of December.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/12/01/starbucks-freebie-healthcare-workers-first-responders-december-coronavirus/

NEW: Sheetz has just launched a new holiday coffee program that offers its customers one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January.

This offer can be redeemed at all 614 Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic.