Wednesday News, December 01, 2021

Update: A state-wide ‘burn ban’ remains in effect – until further notice. Outdoor burning is prohibited. (National Weather Service)

The season of ‘giving’. The non-profit organization Charity Navigator saw a 29% increase in dollars donated to its ‘giving basket’ on Tuesday when

compared to GivingTuesday last year. https://www.charitynavigator.org/

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning over whether or not Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks gestation is constitutional. Many pro-life advocates believe this abortion case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) is the most important in decades, saying it could even lead to a reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that invented a right to abortion in the U.S.

NOTE: The High Court is expected to issue its decision next June 2022 and even if it does not overturn Roe, it could still uphold the Mississippi law and signal to states that the door is open for reasonable restrictions. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/november/watch-news-livestream-coverage-of-supreme-courts-dobbs-case-that-could-overturn-roe-v-wade

Sad news: Daystar Television Network founder Marcus Lamb passed away on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19. Lamb He was 64. Continue to pray for the Lamb family (wife Joni, and their three children, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca) during this difficult time. FYI: From humble beginnings in the 1980’s, today the Daystar network reaches over 108 million households in the US and more than 2 billion people worldwide, making it the second-largest Christian network in the world.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/marcus-lamb-founder-of-daystar-television-network-has-died

Moravian Star Lighting ceremony at ‘Baptist Hospital’ happening later this evening at 5:45pm on top of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. The ceremony is open to everyone!

The event will also be streamed live on Facebook: www.facebook.com/atriumhealthwakeforestbaptist

Hosted by Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Pilot Mountain State Park remains CLOSED while crews fight to contain that massive wildfire – being fueled by extremely dry conditions.

The fire, which started last weekend, has consumed around 1,000 acres.

*Jimmy Holt, of the North Carolina Forest Service, said crews are putting containment lines at the base of the mountain and letting the fire burn downhill.

*There was no word on how the fire started, but officials said it is manmade.

https://www.wyff4.com/article/fire-pits-campfires-illegal-in-asheville-fire-risk/38389867#

*Please keep fire crews and first responders in your prayers…

NOTE: if you would like to make a ‘monetary contribution” to help assist the

Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department and the Pilot Rescue go to www.PilotMountainNC.org – click on “Pilot Mountain Fire 2021”

(New) Another wildfire is burning in western North Carolina – on Pogue (POE-guh) Mountain near Marion, which is located about 40 miles east of Asheville.

That wildfire is highly visible from Hwy 226 south and I-40. https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/nc-forest-service-officials-monitoring-wildfire-on-pogue-mountain/article_df1c8f6e-5252-11ec-9970-ab6a35e1bd54.html

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education on Tuesday voted to extend the mandatory mask requirement into December. Masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-votes-to-extend-mandatory-mask-requirement/?

Breaking at noon: A fourth teenager has died after that shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday where a 15-year-old student opened fire “with the intent to kill,” police said. Four teenagers now dead, seven people injured after the shooting unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 45 minutes northwest of Detroit. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/12/01/oxford-high-school-shooting-michigan-updates/8819483002/

Bell ringers needed: The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of the Dr. Oz Show, is planning to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2021/november/sources-dr-oz-plans-to-run-for-senate-seat-in-pennsylvania

Dr. Mandy Cohen has announced that she will be stepping down from her position as secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Source: WRAL reported Tuesday

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/politics/dr-mandy-cohen-stepping-down-as-ncdhhs-secretary/

New: The popular ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification is illegal in North Carolina beginning TODAY, December 1, 2021. Critics of the modification say it’s dangerous because the angle can obstruct the driver’s view of the road. The modification can also affect how a truck brakes.

Violators could have their driver’s license revoked for a year. The Carolina Squat is when the front of a truck is raised and the rear is lowered, giving it a “squatted” look.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/traffic/carolina-squat-truck-modification-illegal-north-carolina/275-5f5a3583-2407-42e7-a078-5ec53f83b81f

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at an upcoming Saturday workshop (DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

You will take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

Today has been declared National Peppermint Bark Day!

A recent survey revealed that Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34% of consumer votes and beating out both gingerbread (16%) and even candy canes (21%).