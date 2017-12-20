Wednesday News, DEC 20, 2017  

Breaking: The Senate voted 51-48 to pass the GOP tax bill, but a procedural snag means the House has to vote again on the measure (likely before noon today). When the most extensive tax overhaul in 30 years passes, Republicans in Congress can claim their biggest legislative victory of the year and will meet Trump’s demand that a tax overhaul be completed by Christmas. CBN News

Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s how it affects you… https://goo.gl/nL23ub

Massive fire destroyed the old Dixie Furniture plant in Lexington on Tuesday. Fox 8 reporting that the fire started at about 2am Tuesday. Fire crews believed they had extinguished it, but the fire rekindled around 5pm according to Lexington Mayor Newell Clark.

Update: The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority revealing the ‘new’ name…

Central North Carolina International Airport. The name change will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018. PTI has been serving passengers for 90 years. The current terminal opened in 1982. https://goo.gl/xHYJ7J

Best way to eliminate germs, PROPERLY wash your hands!

Here’s the deal: Experts suggest to wash your hands with lots of soap and warm water for as long as you have the patience for, but aim for at least 20 to 30 seconds.

TIP: If you can sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song twice, you’ve washed long enough.

WebMD: https://goo.gl/VVdNh9

NOTE: Hand sanitizer is the next best thing if you can’t get to a sink. Buy one with at least 60% alcohol. Rub it all over your hands until they’re dry.

Reality Check: ‘These items’ are some of the Germ-iest things we all touch daily?

TV remote control, Computer keyboard + mouse, your purse (inside and out). Also

Mobile phone: Likely 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. https://goo.gl/SmYweg

Restaurant menus have 100 times more bacteria than a toilet seat,

Holiday shipping dead-lines *If you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 20 (Wednesday): First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

*Opportunity: About half of all Americans plan to attend church services

on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Pew Research Christmas Report https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

You’ll likely need a lot of “Silver and Gold” to buy this unique Christmas classic gift. Fans of the 1964 holiday-cartoon classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” have a chance to bid on the Rudolph and Santa puppets that appeared in the Rankin/Bass TV special. Estimated high bid could reach a whopping $10 million in an eBay auction. NOTE: Rankin/Bass produced many seasonal shows over the years, but their “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” remains the longest-running holiday special in TV history. https://goo.gl/RVJo98

Bowl Games for area College football teams

DEC 23 (this Saturday):

App State vs Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Al) 7pm, ESPN

DEC 26: *Duke vs Northern Illinois at 5:15pm

DEC 28: Virginia Tech vs Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl 5:15

DEC 29: Wake Forest vs Texas A + M in the Belk Bowl (Charlotte) 1pm, ESPN

NC State vs Arizona State in the Sun Bowl (El Paso) 3pm on WFMY 2

FREE cup of holiday coffee?

While you are traveling to ‘grandma’s’ house, Sheetz is offering a FREE cup of freshly brewed coffee on both Christmas Day (12am to 12pm) and New Year’s Eve (4pm) into New Year’s Day (4pm) at all 564 Sheetz locations. www.sheetz.com

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ruling the pre-Christmas box office.

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm http://www.pluggedin.com/

Back off: Tailgating doesn’t get you to your destination faster.

Researchers at the MIT suggest that tailgaters don’t speed up traffic. Instead, they think tailgaters may be to blame for traffic jams that develop without an obvious cause. The deal: Traffic moves better when drivers work to control space in front of them and behind them. Understand? https://goo.gl/vYqTHk\

North Carolina Police Benevolent Association is joining forces with Garner Foods and His Laboring Few Biker Ministries to supply Winston-Salem police officers with new ‘Emergency” blankets. The blankets will be used for the homeless in our city as well as crime victims – in a time of need. *Garner Foods has produced the Texas Pete brand in Winston-Salem for nearly 90 years. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NCPBA

“If you don’t deal with grief, it will deal with you…”

“Others are struggling too. You are not alone…”

– Alan Malchuk (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) with SureCord Christian Counseling in Clemmons. 336-712-2828. www.surecord.com

Find out more about the “Five Stages of Grief”, even sign up for daily

“A Season of Grief” emails from Grief Share on the News Blog…

What’s the perfect gift for a millennial?

A gift card to their favorite restaurant? A bottle of their fav lotion or cologne? Those gifts are fine, but if you really want to help them out, consider making one of their monthly student loan payments. In a survey conducted by Student Loan Report, 69% of borrowers would rather receive a student loan payment instead of a gift this holiday season. The survey questioned 1,000 borrowers currently repaying a student loan.

FACT: 44 million Americans have student loan debt totaling about $1.45 trillion. Debt is a heavy burden to carry, and helping a loved one lighten the financial load may be the best gift you can give this holiday season. https://goo.gl/nVAjuE