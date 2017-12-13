Wednesday News, DEC 13, 2017  

12 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is Friday, December 15?

Holiday shipping deadlines for arrival BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 15 (this Friday) –Standard US Mail shipments

Dec 15 (this Friday) – FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 (this Mon) – Deadline for U.P.S (3 Day) shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shipping deadlines on the News Blog

Bundle up: ‘Best’ meteor shower viewing of the year – tonight

The annual Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year. NASA says the peak viewing times for the meteor shower will be midnight to 4am tomorrow morning. https://goo.gl/CcgJCn

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has begun its Christmas toy-distribution program at a new location. The Salvation Army (WS) is using the former E.G. Forrest Food Service warehouse at the intersection of Trade Street near MLK. *The toy-distribution program will serve about 20,000 families and 5,000 children in four counties including Forsyth County. https://goo.gl/VhFT5U

New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018: Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn will be available in stores in May 2018. These flavors are based on fan requests. Note: Two additional new Oreo flavors – Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon – hit shelves in January. https://goo.gl/eXm1wu

Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone.

Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:

Do Less

Simplify

Slow down

Exercise

Get Enough Sleep CBN News: https://goo.gl/xskzCX

Volunteers still needed for ‘Operation Christmas Tree’…which provides FREE live trees donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need. The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394. https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

‘Wreaths Across America’ will conduct a ‘wreath laying’ ceremony at Triad Park’s ‘Carolina Field of Honor’ in Kernersville this Saturday (DEC 16) at noon.

BTW: This location is a ceremonial location only. Ceremonial locations conduct a very special and moving ceremony, which is wonderful to attend.

Just $15 dollars sponsors a wreath. Details at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

UPDATE: Old Salem Museum and Gardens is open for tours today!

The Shops at Old Salem (including Winkler Bakery) remain CLODED due to technical issues associated with the recent winter weather.

(A power surge damaged a computer server that handles retail and ticket sales following a power outage during last Friday’s winter storm).

*Updates will be posted on their Facebook site.

New Date for the Old Salem Christmas Festival

*This Saturday (DEC 16) from 10am to 5:30am

Step back in time and enjoy a Moravian Christmas.

Even get a picture with ole St Nick! Tickets available at www.oldsalem.org

New Date for Old Salem’s “Special Day with St. Nicholas”

*This Monday (DEC 18) from 10 – 4pm. A unique opportunity for school groups and families of children with special needs to enjoy an experience with St. Nick.

Ticket info at www.oldsalem.org

Praise: Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting back in October, has officially ‘walked’ out of a hospital in Maryland (at least temporarily).

“(Tina) walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital a few days ago, got into Austin’s car (her boyfriend) and will have several days away from all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians, technicians and everyone else who knocks on her door ‘every five minutes,’” Pam Clark wrote on Tina’s GoFundMe page.

Tina played soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and graduated in 2010. https://goo.gl/1gTPCh

Tina’s GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $50,000, has raised more than $607,000 for her medical expenses.

Girls High School Basketball: West Forsyth girls basketball team were 5 points down in the fourth quarter but still edged out Mount Airy 62-55 in double overtime. The two teams will meet again on Jan. 4 in Clemmons. https://goo.gl/o9QwLb