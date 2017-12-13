Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday News, DEC 13, 2017  

Wednesday News, DEC 13, 2017  

Verne HillDec 13, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News, DEC 13, 2017  

Like

 12 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is Friday, December 15? 

 

Holiday shipping deadlines for arrival BEFORE Christmas day

Dec 15 (this Friday) –Standard US Mail shipments

Dec 15 (this Friday) – FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 (this Mon)  – Deadline for U.P.S (3 Day) shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shipping deadlines on the News Blog

 

Bundle up:  ‘Best’ meteor shower viewing of the year – tonight

The annual Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.  NASA says the peak viewing times for the meteor shower will be midnight to 4am tomorrow morning.   https://goo.gl/CcgJCn

 

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has begun its Christmas toy-distribution program at a new location.  The Salvation Army (WS) is using the former E.G. Forrest Food Service warehouse at the intersection of Trade Street near MLK.  *The toy-distribution program will serve about 20,000 families and 5,000 children in four counties including Forsyth County.  https://goo.gl/VhFT5U

 

New Oreo cookie flavors for 2018:   Pina Colada, Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn will be available in stores in May 2018. These flavors are based on fan requests.  Note: Two additional new Oreo flavors – Chocolate Hazelnut and Hot & Spicy Cinnamon – hit shelves in January. https://goo.gl/eXm1wu

 

Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone.

Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:

Do Less

Simplify

Slow down

Exercise

Get Enough Sleep            CBN News: https://goo.gl/xskzCX

 

Volunteers still needed for ‘Operation Christmas Tree’…which provides FREE live trees donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need.  The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.  Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.            https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

 

‘Wreaths Across America’ will conduct a ‘wreath laying’ ceremony at Triad Park’s ‘Carolina Field of Honor’ in Kernersville this Saturday (DEC 16) at noon.

BTW: This location is a ceremonial location only. Ceremonial locations conduct a very special and moving ceremony, which is wonderful to attend.

Just $15 dollars sponsors a wreath. Details at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

UPDATE:  Old Salem Museum and Gardens is open for tours today!

The Shops at Old Salem (including Winkler Bakery) remain CLODED due to technical issues associated with the recent winter weather.

(A power surge damaged a computer server that handles retail and ticket sales following a power outage during last Friday’s winter storm).

*Updates will be posted on their Facebook site.

 

New Date for the Old Salem Christmas Festival

*This Saturday (DEC 16) from 10am to 5:30am

Step back in time and enjoy a Moravian Christmas.

Even get a picture with ole St Nick!   Tickets available at www.oldsalem.org

 

New Date for Old Salem’s “Special Day with St. Nicholas”

*This Monday (DEC 18) from 10 – 4pm.    A unique opportunity for school groups and families of children with special needs to enjoy an experience with  St. Nick.

Ticket info at www.oldsalem.org

 

 

 

Praise: Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting back in October, has officially ‘walked’ out of a hospital in Maryland (at least temporarily).

“(Tina) walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital a few days ago, got into Austin’s car (her boyfriend) and will have several days away from all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians, technicians and everyone else who knocks on her door ‘every five minutes,’” Pam Clark wrote on Tina’s GoFundMe page.

Tina played soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and graduated in 2010. https://goo.gl/1gTPCh

Tina’s GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $50,000, has raised more than $607,000 for her medical expenses.

 

 

 

Girls High School Basketball: West Forsyth girls basketball team were 5 points down in the fourth quarter but still edged out Mount Airy 62-55 in double overtime. The two teams will meet again on Jan. 4 in Clemmons.   https://goo.gl/o9QwLb

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNew Oreo cookie flavors for 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettDec 13, 2017

Update on Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Vegas mass shooting back in October

Verne HillDec 13, 2017

‘Wreaths Across America’

Verne HillDec 13, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
14
Thu
4:00 pm Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Audit... @ Augsburg Community Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 14 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
For boys & girls ages 8-18 years old To schedule an audition: http://www.wsyouthchorus.org 336.703-0001 Auditions are being held Dec 11 (4-7pm) & Dec 14 (4:00-6:30pm) The new season will begin January 4, 2018
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes