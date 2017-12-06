Wednesday News, DEC 06, 2017

Weather Update for the Triad: Light rain Thursday night thru Friday night may mix with – or change – to some wet snow. Any accumulation should be limited to elevated and grassy surfaces. -National Weather Service

Update: The 25th annual Moravian Star lighting ceremony at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will happen THIS afternoon at 5:45pm.

The Free event will take place on top of Wake Forest Baptist Medical’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road.

Did You Know? This one-of-a-kind, 31-foot Moravian star has 27 points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet. The iconic Moravian Star has been a ‘fixture’ on top of the Medical Center’s North Tower since 1992. Check out a short time lapse video of the nearly 8-hour process to put together this one-of-a-kind Moravian star on our social media sites: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVkCcvuC1rI

Shop local this Saturday (DEC 9) from 8am to 1pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market during their Handcrafted Holiday Showcase

Location: off 27th street between Goodwill and the Fairgrounds.

Local craft vendors from Mt Airy to Asheboro including the Triad on hand!

Senior White House officials say President Trump will announce plans later today to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and also direct the State Department to begin moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Reaction is strong on both sides. Palestinians promise days of rage and Christians call for prayer for the peace of Jerusalem. https://goo.gl/AhEKug

What’s at Stake in that Colorado Baker case? Since baker Jack Phillips followed his religious beliefs and refused to make a cake celebrating a gay marriage, he’s lost 40% of his business and had to lay off half his staff. “There have been many tears and many difficult days for us. I’ve had to stop creating the wedding art that I love. I’ve faced death threats and harassment,” the Longwood, Colorado baker said. Phillips, though, feels he did nothing wrong and has fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court because he doesn’t believe the government should have the right to order Americans to support something in direct contradiction of their conscience. The court usually takes months before it issues a ruling, especially with crucial cases like this one. CBN News https://goo.gl/1bsDk6

Update: Following customer backlash, Salvation Army bell ringers will be back at Belk stores this Christmas. After a corporate decision to temporarily disallowed the seasonal bell ringers, Belk confirmed earlier in the week that Salvation Army bell ringers will be “absolutely welcome” outside its 294 stores once again.

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is December 15.

Agents or brokers are trained and registered by the Marketplace and licensed in their respective state. They are usually paid by the insurance companies whose plans they sell; however, they are required in many states to act in the consumer’s best interest. HealthCare.gov

(New) Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year = #metoo

The hundreds of women (and some men) who came forward to share their stories of sexual harassment this year, dubbed “The Silence Breakers,” have been named Time’s “Person of the Year.”

“Women have had it with bosses and co-workers who not only cross boundaries but don’t even seem to know that boundaries exist. They’ve had it with the fear of retaliation, of being blackballed, of being fired from a job they can’t afford to lose. They’ve had it with the code of going along to get along. They’ve had it with men who use their power to take what they want from women.” https://goo.gl/td3LRM

Dogs are smarter than cats? Scientists have measured brain activity in dogs which shows they learn during their sleep. Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that a dog’s cerebral cortex contains more than twice the neurons of a cat’s brain. Cats still hold one edge: They know what a litter box is and how to use it. https://goo.gl/yyg33d

Pets and your holiday decorations

Here are some tips:

Securely anchor your Christmas tree so it doesn’t tip and fall, possibly causing injury to your pet.

Avoid mistletoe and holly. Poinsettias are mildly toxic, according to the ASPCA, but their level of toxicity to dogs and cats is sometimes overstated. But they can irritate the mouth and stomach, sometimes causing vomiting.

Keep electrical wires, batteries and glass or plastic ornaments out of reach.

Edible tree decorations such as popcorn or cranberry strings “are like time bombs waiting to happen,” PetMD warns. Artificial snow that can be sprayed on Christmas trees may be toxic. Sources: PetSafe.net and PetMD

Alert: Anyone who paid a power bill at one of Duke Energy’s walk-in payment sites needs to check the mail to find out if personal information has been given out without permission.

Duke Energy said Tuesday that a computer data breach potentially affects those who paid bills at one of the company’s 550 authorized walk-in payment centers between 2008 and 2017. Nearly 375,000 customers in the Carolinas may be affected. The compromised information may include names, addresses, Duke Energy account numbers and balances, and banking information if customers paid by check. The walk-in payment sites included grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that accept payments for other companies.

People affected will get a letter from TIO Networks, the company that owns the network used to process the Duke Energy walk-in payments. https://goo.gl/5yCV7V