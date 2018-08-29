Wednesday News, August 29, 2018

Normal temperature for today is 85. Record is 100 degrees…

Expect to pay more at the pumps over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

AAA Carolinas: Gas prices (regular unleaded) are the highest in four years.

The Labor Day holiday period starts Thursday and lasts through Monday.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school-bus driver was suspended on Tuesday after a Lewisville mother says her 5-year-old son was dropped off at the wrong stop on the first day of school. The kindergartener attending Lewisville Elementary School was placed on the wrong bus and dropped off in his neighborhood instead of at daycare, according to the kindergartener’s mother. A neighbor saw the boy later in the afternoon and took him in. Praise for a safe ending…

Wake Forest ‘basketball’ is busy in the off-season. A former player gets hired, a walk-on gets a scholarship…and The Joel gets a new floor?

That’s right! A new hardwood floor will be delivered this week to the Joel. “It will be “Northern Hard Maple from Canada. Milled, cured and assembled in Amasa, Mich.”

Fact: Americans eat an average of over 3,600 calories a day.

This is well above USDA recommendations.

The key: Controlling calories…

*Cutting back on high-sugar and high-fat foods is the first step to controlling calories.

*The second is portion sizes…

Common sense tips to keep your food portions in check.

A serving of meat is the size of a deck of cards

A fist represents a serving of fruit or vegetables

A serving of starchy foods (potato, rice or corn) the size of a computer mouse.

Many Americans are eating portions that are much larger than recommended.

Fact: Packaged foods typically contain more than one serving size.

Estimates range from 1,600 to 2,400 calories per day for adult women and 2,000 to 3,000 calories per day for adult men. The number of calories you need each day depends on various factors, like your weight and physical activity level.

The Benefits of Water

“Water makes you happier, healthier, more connected to other people, and better at what you do,” says Wallace J. Nichols, Ph.D., the author of Blue Mind.

Studies suggest that simply being around water can increase levels of “feel-good” brain chemicals (like dopamine) and sink levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, says Nichols. Some research also suggests that “ocean therapy” and time spent surfing can play a role in decreasing symptoms of PTSD in veterans.

Study: Eat avocados and get paid $300? Yes. It’s a healthy weight loss study spread across the United States, with Wake Forest University being one of the five research sites. This study is an intervention with avocado or no avocado for SIX months!

*Those chosen will receive a free MRI and health screening and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician. Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each and two cases (or 24) avocados.

Event: The Twin City Harm Reduction Coalition will mark International Overdose Awareness Day with a special meeting this Thursday from 6:30pm to 8pm with a FREE community gathering at Mary’s Gourmet Diner, 723 N. Trade St. Called “Not One More: Remembering Loved Ones, Hope for those Struggling with Addiction,” the gathering is welcome to anyone affected by addiction or overdoses, including family members, friends, first responders and the health-care community.

*About 72,000 people in the nation died of drug overdoses in 2017, according to the CDC. Nearly 49,000 of those overdoses were caused by opioids.

EVENT: International Overdose Awareness Day rally in Raleigh this Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Bicentennial Plaza, 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh.

*Purpose of the event: To help erase the stigma associated with drug use and show those using opioids that the community cares…

Speakers will include Susan Stevens of Lewisville, whose daughter, Toria, died in January. There will also be informational booths from support groups, addiction specialists and nonprofit groups. The N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition will provide training with Naloxone, an opioid-reversal medication.

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem. FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee. Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.

