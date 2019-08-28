Wednesday News, August 28, 2019  

Search
Verne Hill Aug 28, 2019  

Business 40 Improvements Project in downtown Winston-Salem:  Major Update  The ramps to and from Main Street on Business 40 (near Highway 52) will re-open this Friday morning.   Note: Electronic message boards will help drivers of the new changes.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-business-section-to-downtown-winston-salem-opens-friday

 

This Triad license plate agency is CLOSED over contract violations.

License Plate Agency in Rural Hall on Bethania-Rural Hall Road is part of an ongoing investigation.      https://www.wral.com/dmv-closes-forsyth-county-license-plate-agency

 

The College Board said Tuesday that the company is dropping the so-called “adversity score” as a supplement to the SAT college admissions test after heavy pushback from critics. Critics called it an overreach for the College Board to score adversity the way it did academics. College Board CEO David Coleman agreed.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/college-board-drops-sat-adversity-score

 

Headline of the Morning

Good News: Avocados Are Even Healthier Than You Thought

When it comes to health benefits, avocados are anything but basic.

Avocados are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other nutrients that help with cholesterol, bone density, skincare, and more.

Over 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated fat or “good fat.”   The American Heart Association recommends that most of the fat in your diet is unsaturated, so load up on the avocado.  https://www.realsimple.com/food-recipes/recipe-collections-favorites/popular-ingredients/avocado-nutrition

 

A generous “act of kindness” –   The meal debts of students in Guilford County Schools are now fully paid, thanks to three anonymous donors.  Late last week, the latest donor offered to pay just over $32,000 dollars — the remaining lunch debt for the entire county.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/third-mystery-donation-covers-remaining-school-meal-debt-in-guilford

 

The latest on Tropical Storm Dorian   (noon) Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings remain in effect for Puerto Rico, eastern Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center showing that Dorian has sustained winds of 70 MPH.    https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

 

Tis the season for College Football…

App State season opener against East Tennessee State at home in Boone on Saturday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-s-demetrius-taylor-has-the-talent-to-make/article

 

Go Deacs: Season opener for football at home this Friday evening

Wake Forest hosting Utah State at BB&T Field. Kick off at 8pm https://godeacs.com/

 

 

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

