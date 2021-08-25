Wednesday News, August 25, 2021

4 months til Christmas Day

HOT…HAZY…HUMID through the Weekend.

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

President Biden reaffirming that August 31st will be the deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. G-7 countries including Great Britain had urged Biden to keep American forces at the Kabul airport longer, saying that NO country would be able to evacuate all of their citizens and at-risk Afghan allies by the end of the month.

Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

Tools in the fight against Covid. As the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid continues to spike numbers across the state, local school leaders are looking to mask mandates and Covid testing to help stop the spread.

Get tested or don’t play…

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will implement a COVID-19 ‘testing plan’ for students in athletics and extracurricular activities including band, performing arts and ROTC. Staff and coaches will be included in the testing. *Nearly 200 schools, including private and charter schools, are involved in Covid testing programs statewide.

Update: Yadkin County Board of Education reversing its ‘masking policy’ now requiring face coverings for students, staff and visitors for 30 days.

Oral Roberts University is cancelling ‘ school debt’ to hundreds of students.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma university recently notified 646 ‘qualified students’ that their school account now carries a zero balance. The elimination of student balances – equaling close to a half million dollars – was made possible through a program funded by the American Recovery Plan that provided emergency financial aid for colleges, universities, and students. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/august/oral-roberts-university-eliminates-more-than-500-000-of-debt-from-hundreds-of-current-student-accounts

Headline of the Morning

‘Playing golf might help you live longer’

This TV ‘handy man’ is cutting his long hair for a good cause.

Chip Gaines, the HGTV star and face of the Magnolia Network, has noticed all of your comments on Instagram about his longer than normal hair.

So, Chip has agreed to cut his locks for a couple of good causes.

He’s asking fans to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

BTW: Chip will be donating his hair to the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss.

The campaign runs until Friday, August 27.

Good News: Students at Lewisville Middle School are hopefully enjoying their ‘new’ school this week. More than 600 students currently attend the newly built school with over 60 staff members.

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property.

Love to make your own salsa?

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market has a contest for you!

The Saucy Salsa contest is open to all non-professional chefs 18 and older.

The “Saucy Salsa” contest happens THIS Saturday morning, Aug 28.

Contestants can enter in the Hot or Mild categories.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that they can spend at the Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively. The salsas will be judged by local personalities.

