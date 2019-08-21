Search
Wednesday News, August 21, 2019  

Wednesday News, August 21, 2019  

Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible… High near 90

 The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in High Point is temporarily closed after flooding from storm damage earlier in the week.

Several families are staying at the local Boys and Girls Club for the next few days until the building can dry out. Officials hope to have the entire building cleaned up and ready to open next week.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/20/salvation-armys-center-of-hope-in-high-point-temporarily-closed-because-of-storm-damage/

 

Did you lose your Social Security card years ago and want to get a replacement?  Consumer advisor Clark Howard says that (we) can get replacement Social Security cards…online!  Details at the News Blog.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/investing-retirement/lost-social-security-card-replacement/

 

Planning a trip to Disney World?

Disney World just introduced new 2-, 3- and 4-day Mid-Day Magic tickets — good for fall through early winter visits.

The Mid-Day Magic Ticket allows admission after 12 p.m. to one theme park per day through December 15.  https://clarkdeals.com/travel/disney-tickets

 

We LOVE calling North Carolina home!!

But according to Big Seven Travel, they have ranked North Carolina the

33rd friendliest state in the country??

Minnesota ranked as the friendliest state and New York was last.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/21/nc-ranks-33rd-for-friendly-states/

 

McDonald’s is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its McCafe.

A unique “Pay It  Forward” McCafe promotion is happening today through Friday.

Get a “McCafe It Forward” card and you get a FREE coffee!

Then, pass that card to someone else “that is doing good things in the community!”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mcdonalds-giving-away-free-coffee-151401925.html

 

 

The international worship community has issued a global call for prayer after Hillsong Church worship leader Chelsea Taylor was rushed to the hospital following a brain aneurysm on Sunday.

Chelsea was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after leading worship on Sunday…then underwent a “9 hr brain surgery to deal with bleeding”.

Chelsea is “talking and trying to get out of bed.”

That’s good news!  Continue to pray for healing!!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/pray-hillsong-worship-leader-in-icu-after-brain-aneurysm

 

Previous PostWednesday Word
