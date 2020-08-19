Wednesday News, August 19, 2020

The national coin shortage has been an unusual side effect of the pandemic. Reason: While there are still enough coins out there, coins aren’t circulating as freely because many businesses have been closed and consumers aren’t out spending as usual. Among its victims: Retailers, laundromats, and even the tooth fairy? *The average payout per tooth is down. According to the most recent poll by Delta Dental data by parents with kids ages six to 12 – on average the Tooth Fairy dolls out $3.70 per tooth, down from $4.13 last year. Over half (56%) of laundromats that serve the public take quarters as the only form of payment. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/august/coin-shortage-hits-retailers-laundromats-tooth-fairy

Postal changes put on pause…

Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in November.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/postal-service-halts-some-operational-changes-after-outcry

Good News: S&P 500 Closing Tuesday with a Record High, Erasing the last of the Pandemic Losses since March. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/finance/2020/august/s-and-p-500-closes-at-a-record-erasing-last-of-pandemic-losses

The Mississippi Flag Commission has narrowed it down to 5 final flag designs.

Of the final five designs, three feature a magnolia blossom, one has a magnolia tree ALL include the inscription – “In God We Trust”. Mississippians will cast their vote to approve the new design on the Nov. 3rd general election ballot.

https://www.wapt.com/article/mississippi-flag-commission-to-narrow-choices-down-to-five/33632706

Hindu radicals are brutally attacking Christians for no other reason than for their faith. International Christian Concern reports that four Christian women were ambushed by a radical Hindu nationalist group while they gathered for prayer together in the Sarurpur village of India. The faith community is calling for justice to be served and for the violence against Christians in India to cease.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/august/hindu-extremists-in-india-viciously-attack-christians-while-they-pray

Childcare options? North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents. Call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in your community.

Ram Pride: Winston-Salem native Chris Paul, who plays point guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder, sported a pair of WSSU Rams shoes, during the Thunder’s first game of the NBA’s pandemic playoffs on Tuesday.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/chris-paul-sports-wssu-shoes-in-nba-playoffs/

App State has linked a COVID-19 cluster with the football program on Tuesday, halting practices indefinitely. The university identified 11 causes of the novel coronavirus associated with the football team – seven students and four staff members. This comes a day after App State had its first day of classes

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-links-covid-19-cluster-to-football-team-practice-halted-indefinitely/

Joe Biden was officially nominated as the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention. The former vice president will accept the nomination (virtually) on Thursday.

https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/joe-biden-officially-nominated-as-the-democratic-nominee/