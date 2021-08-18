Search
Wednesday News, August 18, 2021

Verne Hill Aug 18, 2021

Prayer Focus

Haiti (earthquake and flood victims)

Afghanistan (chaos with US troop withdrawal + pray for the Afghan people)

 

Breaking this morning: Three Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure. DMV locations in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville have been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID. Two co-workers were exposed to the virus, so the offices were closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’.

Anyone with appointments will be notified to reschedule.

https://myfox8.com/news/3-piedmont-triad-dmv-offices-closed-due-to-covid-exposure/

 

It’s Rural Broadband Week in North Carolina

High-speed internet is essential for people to learn, work and have access to health care. Governor Cooper expressing the need to improve access for rural communities across our state. https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2021/08/16/governor-cooper-declares-rural-broadband-week-highlight-digital-inclusion-innovation

 

SURVEY: 2 in 3 people have favorite places to sit on the couch and at the kitchen table!

The survey reveals that more than half of Americans (55%) would feel uncomfortable sitting anywhere else but their favorite spot. 😊

Also, the average home has seen three cozy updates over the past year of quarantine – costing the average American $752 dollars. Like furniture,

Three in 10 (31%) have spent upwards of $1,000 updating their cozy corners.

https://www.studyfinds.org/most-people-have-favorite-spot-on-couch-kitchen-table-furniture/

 

‘Clean up’ day across the northwest Piedmont…

Wind, rain and even a ‘funnel cloud’ spotted in eastern Wilkes County yesterday afternoon!  Several apparent tornados were spotted in North Carolina and Georgia as Tropical Storm Fred passed through the region on Tuesday.

*Crews from the National Weather Service will survey ‘storm damaged areas’ today.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/wilkes-county-man-opened-his-back-door-just-in-time-to-see-an-apparent-tornado/

 

1-2- 3rd shot needed? The Triad’s three major health care systems are prepping to provide a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, potentially beginning in late September for those who received their second dose in January. Meanwhile, local residents who are immunocompromised became eligible Monday for their third dose.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/triad-health-care-systems-prepare-for-third-round-of-covid-vaccines/

NOTE: The Governor and the state’s Covid-19 task force will give us an update this afternoon.

 

NEW: T-Mobile confirms data breach

The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million ‘former and prospective customers’ that applied

for T-Mobile credit have been exposed in a recent data breach.

The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised.

https://myfox8.com/news/t-mobile-confirms-data-breach-impacting-over-40-million-current-prospective-customers

 

 

 

 

 

Postponed:  The Job Fair set for this morning (9-noon) at the Joel Coliseum parking lot has been postponed. A new date will be announced

INFO: Bryant King with Goodwill at (336) 724-3625, ext. 11209

Justin Tanks with NCWorks at (336) 464-0520, ext. 11355.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/goodwill-chapter-postpones-job-fair-set-for-wednesday/

 

Experts: These People Should Never Drink Coffee?  While widely known as a ‘magical elixir’ effective for increasing focus and lifespan, there are some who may not be able to reap the benefits of coffee – for various reasons.

Details on the News Blog!   https://www.eatthis.com/news-people-who-should-not-drink-coffee/?

 

With the surge of the Covid-19 nationwide, the TSA has extended their mask mandate for airline passengers until January 18, 2022. The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/mask-rule-for-airline-passengers-will-remain-in-effect-into-january-tsa-says/

 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office. Abbott is in good health and experiencing no symptoms but isolating at home.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/texas-governor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-in-good-health

 

Helpful Links:  Covid and vaccines

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: Which COVID Vaccine is Best for You?

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/pfizer-moderna-jj-which-covid-vaccine-is-best-for-you-heres-a-breakdown/2380426/

COVID-19 Vaccine Information for Older Adults

https://www.cdc.gov/aging/covid19/covid19-older-adults.html

LOCAL: Covid 19 vaccination ‘site locator links’ on the News Blog            

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

 

 

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming

Carolina Classic Fair, coming up October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

 

 

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

 

 

 

WBFJ Your Family Station

