Wednesday News, August 16, 2017   

Wednesday News, August 16, 2017   

Verne Hill Aug 16, 2017   

Back-to-School News:   Freshmen in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system will receive Android tablets and hotspots to start school.  The district is one of eight in North Carolina to be part of the Sprint 1Million Project.

https://goo.gl/pmF6w4

 

 

Winston-Salem residents are invited to meet the two finalists up for Winston-Salem Police Chief.

A public Forum is set for this afternoon (4 to 5:30pm) at the City Hall Council Chamber

Citizens will have 90 seconds to ask a question. The forum will be streamed live on CityofWS.org.

https://goo.gl/MTp71z

 

Good News for Panther fans…

Linebacker Thomas Davis – Carolina Panthers’ all-time leader in tackles will remain in Charlotte for at least ONE more year.  ESPN

 

The Annual Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale starts this morning

Doors open to bargains at 10am…

‘Education Building’ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds off University Parkway

(Wednesday thru Saturday)

Apparel for men, women and children will be marked $10 or less.

Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday (10am – 7pm), Saturday (10am to 6pm)

*Please use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!  August 16- 19

*Payment options: Cash. Debit cards. Visa or MasterCard.  NO personal checks.

*NO refunds or exchanges. All sales are final.   https://goo.gl/QwmCg4

 

Did you know…

82% of praying adults most often pray ‘silently and by themselves’

Check out the latest Barna study on our ‘prayer habits’ at the News Blog

https://www.barna.com/research/silent-solo-americans-pray/

 

Rick Warren suggesting that…

“Your greatest ministry will (likely) come out of your deepest hurt.”

 

 

 

 

 

