Wednesday News, August 15, 2018

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami have lowered the number of storms predicted during the remainder of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs through November.

Long lines at the DMV this summer, that’s an understatement?

The agency promises better service and better communication as it works to hire more than 100 new license examiners.

Updated news on the Business 40 Improvement project…

McDonald’s will be spending over $200 million dollars on building and renovations at 430 restaurants in North Carolina by the end of 2019.

Also, McDonald’s is rolling out McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 restaurants nationwide.

Dianne Dailey, the former Wake Forest women’s golf coach, was honored for her contributions to the game of golf during an Executive Women’s Day luncheon at Sedgefield Country Club ahead of the Wyndham Championship which starts on Thursday.

The annual ‘Hanesbrands Sample’ sale starts TODAY

The annual sale runs through Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd

*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

-Men’s, women’s and children’s apparel $10 or less

-Brands include Champion, Hanes, JMS, Maidenform and Bali.

-Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday: 10am to 7pm / SAT: 10am – 6pm

NOTE: Cash and debit/credit cards only (No personal checks). All sales are final.

Veterans coffee event in Winston-Salem this Thursday

From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the PDQ Restaurant, in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center. The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free coffee, breakfast, doughnuts and conversation. Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.

The events for vets are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together