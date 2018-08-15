Search
Wednesday News, August 15, 2018

Verne HillAug 15, 2018

The CDC is monitoring a nationwide outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina.    https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html

 

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami have lowered the number of storms predicted during the remainder of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs through November.

http://www.noaa.gov/media-release/noaa-forecasters-lower-atlantic-hurricane-season-prediction

 

Long lines at the DMV this summer, that’s an understatement?

The agency promises better service and better communication as it works to hire more than 100 new license examiners.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/express-lane-at-the-dmv-nc-agency-promises-better-service/

 

Updated news on the Business 40 Improvement project…

The length of time that Business 40 will be ‘shut-down’ through downtown Winston-Salem could drop to ‘14 or 15 months’ instead of the original two years, that’s according to a state highway official talking to members of the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday.   https://www.journalnow.com/

 

McDonald’s will be spending over $200 million dollars on building and renovations at 430 restaurants in North Carolina by the end of 2019.

Also, McDonald’s is rolling out McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 restaurants nationwide.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mcdonald-s-plans-self-serve-kiosks-and-delivery-via-uber/article_3630f63c-4a48-5133-ab60-dd0baaad4ee5.html

 

Dianne Dailey, the former Wake Forest women’s golf coach, was honored for her contributions to the game of golf during an Executive Women’s Day luncheon at Sedgefield Country Club ahead of the Wyndham Championship which starts on Thursday.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/golf/wyndham/wyndham-championship-honors-dianne-dailey-legendary-women-s-golf-coach/article_0186abca-27af-5865-be8b-49330d12f34b.html

 

The annual ‘Hanesbrands Sample’ sale starts TODAY

The annual sale runs through Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd
*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-to-start-aug-in-winston-salem/article_9a9bb4dc-c75f-5161-b1cc-04d03c518aa7.html

-Men’s, women’s and children’s apparel $10 or less

-Brands include Champion, Hanes, JMS, Maidenform and Bali.

-Sale hours: Wednesday – Friday: 10am to 7pm  /   SAT: 10am – 6pm

NOTE: Cash and debit/credit cards only (No personal checks). All sales are final.

 

 

Veterans coffee event in Winston-Salem this Thursday

From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the PDQ Restaurant, in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center.  The veterans coffee events provide an opportunity for veterans, both men and women, to relax, connect with other veterans, and enjoy free coffee, breakfast, doughnuts and conversation. Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited.

The events for vets are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309

 

Check out 30-plus awesome links from Novant Health for kicking off a healthy new school year.  *Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (or our Facebook page)

BTW: Thanks to Dr. Lia Erickson for making a ‘house call’ this morning during your Family Friendly Morning Show.  Dr. Lia, with Novant Health, Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston-Salem, assists families in an underserved area of our city.

 

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types.  Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card.  All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

