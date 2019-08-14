Search
Wednesday News, August 14, 2019  

Tennis shoe subscription for younger children.  Would you do it?  Example: A popular shoe brand will send your kids (or grandkids) NEW shoes at regular intervals for a set monthly subscription. With three tiers of subscription – $20, $30 or $50 a month – this popular brand is offering a tennis shoe subscription aimed at 2-year to 10-year olds and effectively gives subscribers a new pair of sneakers that cost about $50 or more once a month, once every two months or once every three.

https://nypost.com/2019/08/12/nike-is-launching-a-sneaker-subscription-service-for-kids/

 

We spend a lot of time each day staring at ‘screens’!

Now, a new study by a UK -based eye care company is warning parents that all that screen time may be behind a stunning rise in children who need prescription glasses.

According to the report, the percentage of 13-16 year olds in the U.K. who need glasses has nearly doubled over the past seven years.

Two-thirds of those teens were diagnosed as being myopic, or short-sighted.

*The average 13-16 year old spends around 26 hours per week staring at a screen.  https://www.studyfinds.org/study-blames-disturbing-rise-in-teens-who-need-glasses-on-excessive-screen-time/

 

Jobs: Amazon plans to fill approximately 1,000 positions in the Triad.

Triad Goodwill is hosting a job fair featuring Amazon this Thursday (Aug 15in Greensboro.  Location: Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville Street…

*Amazon will open a fulfillment center in Kernersville later in 2020.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/amazoncom-will-be-featured-at-an-upcoming-triad-job-fair/28549696

 

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ continues through Saturday (AUG 17)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

Daily: 9am til 8pm

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

Olive Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta Pass” is back for a sixth straight year.

This time there’s an upgrade – 50 lucky people will have a chance to win a lifetime pasta if they decide to opt-in at a cost of $500.  The winners will get all the perks of the regular pasta pass, just, forever.  The regular pasta pass, which costs $100, offers guests nine weeks of unlimited pasta, unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks.

The passes go on sale Thursday at 2pm for 30 minutes or until they are sold out.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/man-with-no-family-welcomes-community-to-wifes-funeral-after-she-was-killed-in-el-paso-shooting/28692167

 

Are you ready for PSL? Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte early this year. According to Business Insider, you can get that Pumpkin Spice Latte from ‘the lady in green’ on August 27.

https://pix11.com/2019/08/12/starbucks-to-bring-back-pumpkin-spice-latte-early-this-year-report-says

 

Shortly before the start of each new school year, High Point University gives its employees ‘Panther’ gear, things like shirts and coolers and camping chairs in purple, the school color.  This year, the University handed out HPU swag and a big surprise.  High Point University on Tuesday stunned its 2,000 employees with news that they’ll share $5 million dollars in bonus money.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/high-point-university-employees-to-share-million-in-bonus-money/article_41065027-5808-5b7d-a703-02e4b1e2ca76.html

