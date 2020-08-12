Wednesday News, August 12, 2020

Today is Julienne Fries Day… 😊

‘Hard to find’: Like toilet paper before it, Dr Pepper is widely unavailable in some parts of the US. The low inventory is the result of increased consumer demand for the product.

MerleFest has been moved to September – of NEXT year.

Organizers are moving the music festival to Sept. 16-19, of 2021.

The 2020 festival was canceled because of public safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. MerleFest will return to April in 2022, according to director Ted Hagaman. BTW: MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of Merle Watson, the son of the late music legend Doc Watson.

Governor Cooper was in Sparta yesterday to survey ‘earthquake damage’ and chat with residents about the ordeal. Several aftershocks continue to rumble Alleghany County after Sunday morning’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake. www.journalnow.com

Senator Kamala Harrish as been chosen as Joe Biden’s VP pick.

A new Stanford study reveals teenagers who use vape pens

are up to 7 times more likely to get COVID-19 than non-e-cig users.

NCWorks: Drive-Thru Career Fair (AUG 12)

Golf, no fans in Greensboro? *A nine-hole exhibition match will benefit First Tee of the Triad today before the start of this week’s Wyndham Championship on Thursday. *Sedgefield Country Club is closed to the public all week.

Live coverage of the Wyndham in Greensboro this weekend on CBS…

Sweet Deal: Krispy Kreme is giving teachers FREE doughnuts this week

during “Educator Appreciation week”

All teachers have to do is to show their school ID at participating Krispy Kreme locations around the Triad for a free glazed doughnut and coffee through Friday.

Traffic Updates…

Downtown Winston-Salem: Overnight Road Work

A portion of Salem Parkway will be closed (again) tonight (weather permitting).

…both directions between Peters Creek Parkway and Main Street.

*Crews will be working on electrical and lighting systems for the Strollway pedestrian bridge.

Winston-Salem

The intersection of Main and Sprague streets will be closed

for sewer main repairs – today through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Detours will be posted. -City Link 311

Downtown Winston-Salem

4 ½ Street between Poplar Street + Spring Street will be CLOSED today til 4pm.

Duke Energy doing some utility work…

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

Give the Gift of Life

Wally says, ‘LOOK UP’? The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most popular. Peak viewing: 11pm til 12:30am. 9-10 meteors each hour, barring any clouds, can be seen over the next couple of nights. https://bit.ly/31I8T7a