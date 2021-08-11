Wednesday News, August 11, 2021

Heat index values (combination of hot temperatures and high humidity) will make it feel closer to 100 degrees over the next several days.

Update on the annual Hanesbrands Flash Sale for 2021. Sorry no sale this year. *The organizers stated that ‘they were unable to get things lined up due to Covid, it require s a few months of prep to run the sale” (Sad news, but understandable). https://www.facebook.com/Hanesbrandsflashsale/about/?ref=page_internal

Tropical Storm FRED has formed in the Caribbean.

By Friday, the storm is predicted to reach South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Fred is the sixth named storm of the current Atlantic Hurricane Season.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/10/weather/tropical-storm-fred-forecast-wednesday/index.html

RECALL: New Widetech is recalling about 2 million dehumidifiers – sold under 20 different brand names. The recalled items could overheat and catch on fire.

The products were made in China and sold under brand names including Amana, Arctic Aire, Honeywell, and Whirlpool.

Recall details on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/two-million-dehumidifiers-with-well-known-brand-names-recalled-due-to-fire-and-burn

UPDATE: Dow and S&P 500 hitting record highs on Tuesday partly on the news that the Senate yesterday afternoon voted to advance that massive

$1.2 trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package after months of intense negations. The infrastructure package now goes to the House for approval.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/11/politics/senate-approves-budget-resolution/index.html

https://www.reuters.com/business/dow-sp-500-hit-records-infrastructure-bill-passes-senate-2021-08-10/

NEW: Dominion Voting Systems is suing Newsmax and One America News, alleging that they helped to spread baseless conspiracy theories about the tech company’s role in the 2020 election. https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/11/us/five-things-august-11-trnd/index.html

Greensboro is bringing back their indoor mask mandate effective 5pm on Friday

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-imposes-mask-mandate-to-begin-at-5-p-m-friday

Local baseball action: The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeating the Winston-Salem Dash (5-4) last night at Truist Stadium. Tonight’s first pitch, 7pm in Winston-Salem.

Tuesday’s game was the first of a six-game series. www.wsdash.com

If you are looking for a location offering the Covid 19 vaccination, check out the News Blog at wbfj.org

Update: The state of North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The offer runs through the end of August.

*If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, you will get a $25 card.

Gift card shot site locator: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

https://www.vaccines.gov/

Notice to Water Customers in Winston-Salem…

Water system improvements will be taking place this evening (Aug 11)

between the hours of 5pm and midnight.

This will affect portions of South Hawthorne Road, Bolton Street, Hermitage Drive and Westridge Road in Winston-Salem. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=656

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming

Carolina Classic Fair, coming up October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Wednesday Devotional

If you watch HGTV too long, you’ll become dissatisfied with your home.

If you stay on social media too long, you’ll become dissatisfied with your life.

If you watch the news too long, you’ll become dissatisfied with the world.

Unplug.

Pray.

Read any book.

Spend time with loved ones.

Take a walk.

Our minds are easily influenced, but we control what the influences are.

Choose wisely.

*(Reposted from Facebook from my friend LeAnn)

“Those who feel tired and worn out will find new life and energy,

and when they sleep, they will wake up refreshed.”

Jeremiah 31:25-26 Contemporary English Version