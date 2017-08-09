Wednesday News, August 09, 2017

Grand openings today…

*The new Sheetz on Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem is now open. All Sheetz stores are open 24 hours daily. https://goo.gl/MG8EWm

*The newest Publix location is open in High Point sort of at the corner of Main and Westchester. https://goo.gl/3hRKHo

Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell passed away Tuesday morning at a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients. He was 81.

Campbell released more than 70 albums over a 50-year career, and had a series of hits in the 60s and 70s including “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and his best-selling single, “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit”.

-Campbell once said he didn’t consider himself a “country singer,” but rather a “country boy who sings.”

(NPR) But at the height of his fame, Campbell hit personal lows — several failed marriages plus a drug and alcohol problem.

Eventually (through the work of the Holy Spirit) Campbell got his life back in order and continued performing. In 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. And instead of receding into the shadows, he planned a tour. For more than a year, he played shows around the country, backed by a band that included some of his children. https://goo.gl/Gqow79

Testimony of Faith: Glen Campbell, an outspoken born-again Christian, had several personal ‘demons’ that tried to destroy him. By the early 1980s, Campbell was eventually delivered from a cocaine addiction and longtime alcohol abuse. In 1982, he married Kimberly Woollen, a Radio City Music Hall Rockette, who stood by Campbell til his death earlier this week.

Charisma News https://goo.gl/qY8yv5

Guideposts article: https://goo.gl/DBgxwt

Zzzzzzzzzzz? A recent survey of 2,000 people by mattress company Amerisleep suggests “perfectly happy” people get just over 7 hours (7.1) of sleep per night.

-Women reported getting the least amount of sleep.

-Single people report getting the most sleep. https://goo.gl/75YtFg

*The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults ages 18 to 64 sleep between 7 to 9 hours a night. Children and teenagers require more.

Pre-Season NFL football tonight!

After a seven-month wait, the Carolina Panthers (second and third string players) will host the Houston Texans in their first of four preseason games at Bank of America Stadium. Tonight’s contest will debut first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey. QB Cam Newton will NOT start tonight… https://goo.gl/hqYWQh

Krispy Kreme: Customers can get an “early taste” of the upcoming solar eclipse by munching on “eclipse-themed” doughnuts on Aug. 19 + 20…when the ‘hot n now’ light is on. KK will be switching its original glaze to chocolate.

“Eclipse-themed” doughnuts will be available all day on the 21st.

Note: August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. https://krispykreme.com/Eclipse

Short mountain road trip to catch the ‘total eclipse’?

Nine counties in western North Carolina – Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Swain, and Transylvania – are in the ‘total’ eclipse path (when the moon fully covers the sun) on Monday, August 21, 2017.

https://www.ourstate.com/rare-total-solar-eclipse-visible-in-western-north-carolina-on-august-21/

If you drink or eat anything with artificial sweeteners, you might want to reconsider. New research shows that the artificial stuff can hurt our brains and heart, and believe it or not, don’t even help us lose weight.

The CDC reports a staggering 71% of adults qualify as overweight or obese. That translates into increased rates of various health problems such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. https://goo.gl/KsH57Z

Are you the next “American Idol”?

The vocal reality re-boot will hold a public audition in downtown Asheville on August 27. Auditions at North Carolina’s only Idol stop are open to anyone between the ages of 15 and 28. Contestants must be legal U.S. residents and not signed to a record label. https://goo.gl/CsP9B5

Keeping teachers well-stocked: The Educator Warehouse is preparing to supply WS/FC teachers with needed school supplies.

Event: Back–to-School supplies will be available next week (Aug. 17-19)

Location: Diggs-Latham Elementary. New teachers first day only!

Wanna donate? Call 336-671-1078 or 336- 817-9673.

Details and Donate here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/56720