Wednesday News, August 08, 2018

‘Dog Days of Summer’ continue through Saturday (Aug 11)

51 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair

ALDI: Hiring event TODAY in High Point til 5pm

Store Associates needed at the new Aldi store in High Point.

Location: Courtyard Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point.

https://careers.aldi.us/job/high-point/store-associate/61/8717723

Latest from the ‘Mad House’: Assault charges will NOT be filed in the incident at Bowman Gray Stadium over the weekend, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. The police report describes the Saturday night incident as an assault with a deadly weapon on driver Blake Walker. Walker was standing outside his race car when a driver appeared to intentionally ram the disabled race car, causing the vehicle to hit Walker. Officer C.K. Robertson drew his weapon in an attempt to stop a perceived deadly threat during the incident. The investigation has concluded.

https://myfox8.com/2018/08/07/no-assault-charges-after-bowman-gray-racing-conflict/

New owner of that Brady Bunch house in LA. HGTV is the winning bidder for the Studio City, Calif., house featured in the sitcom The Brady Bunch. Discovery Inc (the parent company of HGTV) has promised to “restore the home to its 1970s glory.”

The property and house was listed at $1.85 million. Other interested parties of the

Brady Home included Lance Bass (former ‘N Sync member).

https://www.npr.org/2018/08/08/636603215/brady-bunch-house-sells-to-hgtv-after-outbidding-lance-bass

NBA’s Chris Paul gives $2.5M to Wake Forest

The university will use the ‘gift’ to expand and upgrade the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms. NOTE: It’s the largest donation by a former Wake Forest basketball player. Chris Paul is a Winston-Salem native. He played at West Forsyth before being recruited by the Demon Deacons.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/hardly-home-but-always-reppin-nba-s-chris-paul-gives/article_8896de8e-b85f-5001-b0d6-63e46edf1393.html

Re-branding? UNC-G is still the Spartans, and the school colors remain blue and gold.

But, the school’s logo will now feature a close-up of a Spartan’s profile with “UNCG.”

NOTE: UNC-G just celebrated its 125th birthday last year.

Enrollment is expected to top 20,000 students when classes start next Tuesday.

‎*Do you know the UNCG mascot’s nickname? “Spiro” the Spartan

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/uncg-launches-new-branding-effort/article_d8914982-736b-5b23-8c50-c875cfaf7ecb.html

The Department of Public Instruction is providing new Apple iPads to every K-thru-3 reading teacher in the state. The iPads issued through the state’s ‘Read to Achieve program’ will allow teachers to teach and monitor student progress more easily. http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/08/07/ipads-coming-to-every-k3-classroom-in-nc

Pre-Season NFL: The Carolina Panthers at the Buffalo Bills Thursday night

Forecast in Buffalo: Partly cloudy and 75 degrees at kick-off (7pm)

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway Bridge

Expect lane closures nightly along Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway (9 pm to 6 am) thru August 17…weather permitting. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=539304

Sign of the cultural times?

(West Coast) Evangelist Greg Laurie has been ‘forced’ to take down a series of billboards depicting him holding a Bible, advertising his upcoming “Harvest” outreach at Angel Stadium.

The ads had been posted at Fashion Island, a prestigious outdoor mall in the center of Orange County in Southern California.

*Greg Laurie -the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California – and the Harvest committee contracted Irvine Company, a real estate company in Southern California, to advertise the upcoming SoCal Harvest outreach event.

The company agreed to post large billboards promoting the event coming up August 17-19. However, after claiming the religious imagery on the ads provoked multiple complaints, including a “serious threat,” the Irvine Company mandated the billboards be modified. Harvest complied with the request and resubmitted new ad artwork without the image of the Bible. Ultimately, however, the changes were not enough to resolve the situation as the Irvine Company decided to completely remove all the advertisements and billboards for the crusade. The Bible depicted in Laurie’s hand did not have a cross, religious symbols, or even the word “Bible” on it.

*While Harvest is disappointed that the billboard ads were removed, a spokesperson with Harvest says this has less to do with the company and more to do with the culture.

“We’re certainly not upset with The Irvine Company. Obviously, they’re catching heat for allowing us to run these ads. We feel it is just unfortunate that people are complaining. It’s sad that our culture is at this degree of intolerance against Christianity…

Please pray for the Harvest Event on August 17-19 at Angel Stadium in southern California. Pray that Pastor Greg, the music and the spoken word will glorify the Lord. And that lives will be eternally changed!

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/august/a-sign-of-the-times-pastor-greg-laurie-forced-to-remove-billboards-featuring-the-bible