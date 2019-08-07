Wednesday News, August 07, 2019  

Back-to-School for students in Surry County, Mt Airy + Elkin City

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education is expected to name the new superintendent for the school system around 6pm today.

Update: A celebration of life service for Judge Tom Jarrell is set for this Thursday (Aug 8) at 11am at The Summit Church, in Kernersville. A reception for family and friends will follow at a location to be announced at the service.

BTW: The District Courts and Superior Courts in Guilford County will be closed on Thursday to honor Judge Tom Jarrell who passed away on Saturday. Jarrell was 56.

Donations can be made to:

The Summitt Church

The Bobby Labonte Foundation

Family Services of the Piedmont

High Point Young Life

Samsung is set to reveal its latest high-cost smartphone, a new edition of the Galaxy Note, which currently sells for between $800 and $1,000 dollars!!

Samsung has joined Apple, Google, Sony, Motorola and Huawei in embracing wireless earbuds, so NO headphone jack. The Samsung Note 10 will be a relative bargain compared to Samsung’s $2,000 ‘Fold’ model set to release month.

The President will visit El Paso and Dayton in the wake of Saturday’s mass shootings. President Trump will visit with victims’ families, survivors and law enforcement, according to Kellyanne Conway. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/07

Update: An argument between two men turned deadly yesterday afternoon outside BJ’s Restaurant off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police said two men got into an argument in the restaurant before the shooting.

This is the 15th homicide reported in Winston-Salem so far this year. https://myfox8.com/2019/08/06/victim-suspect-identified-in-fatal-shooting-outside-bjs-restaurant-in-winston-salem/

In an effort to cut costs, Walgreens will be closing 200 stores nationwide.

In a statement, Walgreens does not plan to release a list of the closing locations?

Talk Topic this morning: “What’s on top of your refrigerator?”

Most of us end up storing ‘something’ there – from the waffle maker, crock pot to snacks and fly swatter – common to unusual items end up on top of the frig!

NOTE: According to housekeeping website ‘All You’, your refrigerator needs space on all sides to operate efficiently. Without this space, air can’t flow properly around your refrigerator, resulting in higher energy use. Try this DIY alternative…

Rather than storing items directly on top of your refrigerator, install shelving at least three inches above it. You can simply use the space for decorating. Get practical. Get creative depending on your space! www.hunker.com/13419135/is-it-harmful-to-put-items-on-top-of-a-refrigerator

Proactively keeping our schools safe? Schools throughout the U.S. have been setting up ‘threat-assessment teams’ to pin point potential threats posed by students who display signs of violence. The goal of screening programs at schools is to not only flag and deal with threats raised by students, but also to track and manage any risk the student might pose to themselves and others. NOTE: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system has had a threat-assessment protocol in place for more than 19 years. Any staff member or student can report a possible threat to a school principal.

Looking for the NEXT American Idol.

ABC-45 is hosting local auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.

*Kurt with WBFJ will be one of the judges. Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

Try-outs happen this Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ happening next week…

Dates: August 13th – August 17 (Tuesday – Saturday) Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

New product drops daily. Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

The “Hot-Dog Days” of summer continue? Well, yes…

Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) from 10am to 2pm.

Stops will include Kermit’s, Pulliam’s and P-B’s Takeout (all) in Winston-Salem as well as Doss’ Old-Fashioned grill in Kernersville. *Tickets are $39 a person.

(Plus you get a free T-shirt at each stop)

(Tours begin at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, Winston-Salem, 27127)