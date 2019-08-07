Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, August 07, 2019  

Wednesday News, August 07, 2019  

Verne HillAug 07, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, August 07, 2019  

Like

Back-to-School for students in Surry County, Mt Airy + Elkin City

 

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education is expected to name the new superintendent for the school system around 6pm today.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-superintendent-for-winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-expected-to/

 

Update: A celebration of life service for Judge Tom Jarrell is set for this Thursday (Aug 8) at 11am at The Summit Church, in Kernersville. A reception for family and friends will follow at a location to be announced at the service.

BTW: The District Courts and Superior Courts in Guilford County will be closed on Thursday to honor Judge Tom Jarrell who passed away on Saturday. Jarrell was 56.

https://www.cumbyfuneral.com/tributes/JudgeThomasTom-JarrellJr

Donations can be made to:

The Summitt Church
The Bobby Labonte Foundation
Family Services of the Piedmont
High Point Young Life

Samsung is set to reveal its latest high-cost smartphone, a new edition of the Galaxy Note, which currently sells for between $800 and $1,000 dollars!!

Samsung has joined Apple, Google, Sony, Motorola and Huawei in embracing wireless earbuds, so NO headphone jack.  The Samsung Note 10 will be a relative bargain compared to Samsung’s $2,000 ‘Fold’ model set to release month.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/07/

 

The President will visit El Paso and Dayton in the wake of Saturday’s mass  shootings. President Trump will visit with victims’ families, survivors and law enforcement, according to Kellyanne Conway. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/07

 

Update: An argument between two men turned deadly yesterday afternoon outside BJ’s Restaurant off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.  Winston-Salem police said two men got into an argument in the restaurant before the shooting.

This is the 15th homicide reported in Winston-Salem so far this year.  https://myfox8.com/2019/08/06/victim-suspect-identified-in-fatal-shooting-outside-bjs-restaurant-in-winston-salem/

 

In an effort to cut costs, Walgreens will be closing 200 stores nationwide.

In a statement, Walgreens does not plan to release a list of the closing locations?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/08/06/walgreens-store-closings-drugstore-chain-plans-close-200-stores/1937722001/

 

Talk Topic this morning: “What’s on top of your refrigerator?”

Most of us end up storing ‘something’ there – from the waffle maker, crock pot to snacks and fly swatter – common to unusual items end up on top of the frig!

NOTE: According to housekeeping website ‘All You’, your refrigerator needs space on all sides to operate efficiently. Without this space, air can’t flow properly around your refrigerator, resulting in higher energy use. Try this DIY alternative…

Rather than storing items directly on top of your refrigerator, install shelving at least three inches above it. You can simply use the space for decorating. Get practical. Get creative depending on your space! www.hunker.com/13419135/is-it-harmful-to-put-items-on-top-of-a-refrigerator

 

 

 

Proactively keeping our schools safe?  Schools throughout the U.S. have been setting up ‘threat-assessment teams’ to pin point potential threats posed by students who display signs of violence. The goal of screening programs at schools is to not only flag and deal with threats raised by students, but also to track and manage any risk the student might pose to themselves and others. NOTE: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system has had a threat-assessment protocol in place for more than 19 years. Any staff member or student can report a possible threat to a school principal.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/school-teams-face-limits-in-assessing-handling-threats/

 

Looking for the NEXT American Idol.

ABC-45 is hosting local auditions this Saturday (Aug 10) from Noon-8pm at the Hanes Mall / Belk court in Winston-Salem. Ten (10) winners will be selected for a ‘Front of the Line Pass’ to then go on to the ‘American Idol Bus Tour Stop’ in Raleigh.

*Kurt with WBFJ will be one of the judges.  Details on the WBFJ News Blog…

https://www.facebook.com/abc45tv

 

National Anthem Contest with the Carolina Thunderbirds!

Try-outs happen this Saturday (Aug 10) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Auditions will be held at Jackson’s Music, Stratford Rd. in WS.

*All solo singers, group performers, instrumental players, and a cappella singers are invited to audition. Sign up online to audition at www.carolinathunderbirds.com

 

The annual ‘Hanes Brands Sale’ happening next week…

Dates: August 13th – August 17 (Tuesday – Saturday)   Daily: 9am til 8pm?

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds / Education Building on Deacon Blvd.

*Save BIG on brands like Hanes, Champion, Maidenform and Bali.

Men’s, Women’s and Kids merchandise all for $10 and under!

New product drops daily.   Cash or Credit Only, all sales final.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-hanesbrands-warehouse-sale-tickets-64812262221

 

 

The “Hot-Dog Days” of summer continue?  Well, yes…

Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10) from 10am to 2pm.

Stops will include Kermit’s, Pulliam’s and P-B’s Takeout (all) in Winston-Salem as well as Doss’ Old-Fashioned grill in Kernersville. *Tickets are $39 a person.

(Plus you get a free T-shirt at each stop)

For details and tickets, visit www.triadecoadventures.com

(Tours begin at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, Winston-Salem, 27127)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWalt Disney World special Christmas package...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tips to keep you safe in public places

Verne HillAug 07, 2019

Local singing auditions this Saturday (Aug 10)

Verne HillAug 07, 2019

Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour this Saturday (Aug 10)

Verne HillAug 07, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
16
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 16 – Aug 11 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jun
17
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 17 – Aug 24 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes