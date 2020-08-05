Search
Wednesday News, August 05, 2020

Wednesday News, August 05, 2020

Verne Hill Aug 05, 2020

All North Carolina public school teachers will get a bonus this year. Senate Bill 818, signed by Governor Cooper into law in June, means $350 dollar bonuses will be paid out by October 31. https://greensboro.com/news/education/nc-teachers-are-getting-350-bonuses-smaller-than-some-expected/

 

Today at 4pm: Governor Cooper and members of the NC Coronavirus Task Force will share updates on reopening status in North Carolina and COVID 19. 

Live stream here: https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-update

*North Carolina remains in the “Safer At Home – Phase 2” thru at least Friday, August 7 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Please wear a face covering in public spaces, both inside or outside,              where physical distancing – of six feet – is not possible…

 

Experts: People who decorate EARLY for Christmas are Happier.  Psychologists agree that, “In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke strong feelings of childhood.” https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/psychologists-confirm-people-decorate-christmas-150611213.html

TOPIC: How early will you decorate for Christmas?  Have you already started?

 

Declared ‘unsafe’ –  Brunswick County authorities cut utilities to much of Oak Island on Tuesday to encourage people to leave the area after Hurricane Isaias (E- zah – E – us),    stormed through the island late Monday.  A mandatory evacuation order for visitors and residents on the western half of the island takes effect at noon TODAY (AUG 05)- with a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in effect for Oak Island until further notice.

https://www.wral.com/authorities-tell-people-to-leave-oak-island-declaring-much-of-it-unsafe-after-isaias/19219597/

Still going: Isaias has now moved into Canada

 

Update: Carowinds will remain Closed for the 2020 Season.  2020 Season Passes and Pre-K Passes have been extended through the 2021 season. 2020 Day tickets valid through Sept. 6, 2021. https://www.carowinds.com/explore/calendar-and-hours

 

Update: Salem College moving to ‘online-only’ classes for students this fall. The private women’s college –  which had planned to re-open this fall- announced Tuesday that it will not reopen its campus to students this semester  because of COVID-19.

BTW: Salem Academy is also doing ‘online learning only’ this Fall.

https://greensboro.com/news/education/salem-academy-and-college-moves-to-online-only-instruction-for-the-fall/

 

Pray: A huge explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 100 people – with thousands injured and displaced. The explosion is still under investigation.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/august/beirut-rocked-by-massive-explosion-and-widespread-damage-source-unknown

 

Supply and demand…

The shortage of Clorox disinfecting wipes could stretch into 2021.  –CNN

 

RECALLS: More information regarding hand sanitizer containing Methanol,

Ground beef from Canada and onions being recalled, on the News Blog…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

 

NOW HIRING: Goodwill has immediate openings at all stores and donation centers.

Both full-time and part-time jobs available with multiple shift times.

Jobs include: Cashier, Clothes Hanger, Donations Assistant plus management positions.   Apply today at www.jobsatgoodwill.org.

*Do you have questions about Homeschooling your child in North Carolina?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm.     https://www.nche.com/helps/hs-faq/

 

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

 

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

 

Wake Forest Law’s Pro Bono Project helps provide FREE legal guidance to the residents of North Carolina economically affected by the pandemic.  

The Pro-Bono project may help answer questions about – going back to work, options for self-employed or independent contractors, and how long benefits might last for those on furlough.           www.wfu.law/ask         Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/

 

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

REMOTE LEARNING CAMP @ Camp Merriwood
