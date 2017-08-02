Wednesday News, August 02, 2017

Update: Several hundred people participated in the first ever “National Night Out” in Archdale last night. Traditionally, National Night Out events bring the community together through family friendly fellowship between residents and first responders. https://www.wbfj.fm/national-night-archdale/

RECALL: Over 200,000 mobile phone cases designed for the iPhone – that contain glitter suspended in liquid – are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation. MixBin Electronics is recalling cases designed for iPhone 6, 6s and 7 through online sites including Amazon, Victoria’s Secret and GetMixBin.com. *Shocking: The plastic cases were made in China.

RECALL: Almost 5,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled from a NC company because of shredded pieces of Styrofoam found mixed into the meat.

The ground beef items from JBS USA, Inc. (based in Lenoir) were produced on July 15, 2017. Recall info on the News Blog https://goo.gl/ge72Cr

Update: Crews should be able to repair cables and get power back

on at Ocracoke and Hatteras islands within 6 to 10 days.

Residents have been in the dark since last Thursday, when a crew working on the new Bonner Bridge at Oregon Inlet, accidentally drove a steel casing into an underground transmission line. https://readync.org/EN/Index.html

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed Senate Bill 445 into law. The bill shortens how long a first-time, non-violent offender has to wait to have their criminal record expunged. The law which goes into effect on Dec. 1st also clears any charges that were dismissed or where the offender was found not guilty. https://goo.gl/8QPEu2

Fake News? Words (and negative social media postings) matter

A jury in Texas has awarded a wedding photographer more than $1 million dollars after she was able to prove a married couple’s social media campaign of falsehoods resulted in defamation and lost revenue. According to wedding photographer Andrea Polito, the situation started in 2014 when a Texas couple was unhappy over the handling and cost of their wedding photographs. The couple believed their photos were being held “hostage,” according to court documents. The photographer’s minimum cost for an album cover was just $125 and was listed in the original contract. Reality: The photographer has not photographed a wedding in nearly two years and was forced to close her business. Andrea hopes her case serves as a lesson to anyone who posts falsehoods online. https://goo.gl/sQXZSs

The Disney Store is hiring guest service representatives, also known as “Cast Members.” The jobs are part-time and are open to candidates living in several states including NC (specifically Charlotte + Durham). Job description online, visit the Disney Careers site on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/vhb6Dg

