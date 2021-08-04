Wednesday News, AUG 04, 2021

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen

Winston-Salem police are looking for Taylor Elise Lattimore, a 14-year-old missing teenager who was last seen at Elm Drive in the city’s northwestern section.

Anyone with any information should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers. Lattimore is a Black, stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-police-are-looking-for-missing-14-year-old-girl/

The CDC has issued a new ‘eviction moratorium’ that would last until October 3, 2021. The ban announced earlier in the week could help keep millions in their homes as the ‘delta variant’ of the coronavirus. The latest ‘eviction moratorium would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions.

https://journalnow.com/business/cdc-issues-new-eviction-ban-for-most-of-us-through-oct-3/article

North Carolina is now offering $100 gift cards to people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The offer is available starting TODAY (Wednesday, Aug 4) and will run through the end of August or until the gift cards run out. *If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, the state will give you a $25 card.

You can even do this multiple times. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives

American Idol: Online auditions to be held Friday for NC performers.

The first round of hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and get real-time feedback. Singers can also go online now and submit an audition video. Sign up at americanidol.com/auditions.

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc.)

U-line: No more ‘screeching’ tape?

The new U-line Quiet Tape (based on a promotional video) peels easier than standard packing tape, making it ‘nearly noiseless’ as it comes off the roll.

Their secret? Instead of changing the formulation of the sticky solvent acrylic adhesive, the company has instead added an “easy release coating” to the smooth shiny side of the tape so that it ‘releases from itself with much less resistance and nearly no noise at all’. https://gizmodo.com/that-noisy-screeching-is-apparently-such-an-issue-that-1847234937

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.