Wednesday News, April 29, 2020

Windy Wednesday: Sustained winds with gusts up to 35 mph today.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms overnight.

It’s strawberry season.

North Carolina is the fourth largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Almost all strawberries grown in North Carolina are eaten right here in the state.

One acre can yield as much as 20,000-30,000 pounds of strawberries over the season.

Allergy Alert: Grass and Tree Pollen could give you problems today…

If the trend continues nationwide, 2020 (the year), we could see a record number of tornadoes, according to AccuWeather

The High Point Museum needs your help in capturing and preserving history – yes – the history we’re all making right now. The museum started a Facebook group — High Point COVID-19 Experience Project — to begin to gather information, stories and photos from individuals in greater High Point community about how they have been affected during this pandemic. Eventually, the staff wants to add personal items such as photographs, artwork, journals, signs and masks. Staff can be reached via email at hpmuseum@highpointnc.gov or phone 336-885-1859.

Let’s go racing? NASCAR getting the nod from our Governor (as long as the COVID-19 numbers stay low). The Coca-Cola 600 will happen at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May.

Most NASCAR teams, based in and around the Charlotte area, are expected to return to work this week as essential businesses. Cooper has extended North Carolina’s stay-at-home order through May 8.

BTW: NASCAR releasing its latest (revised) schedule, which shows racing resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, followed by a second race at that track on May 20. The 600 would be held on May 24, followed by a second race on May 27.

Cap-and-gown pick-up a little different this year at area schools.

Most members of the senior class at Davie High School found themselves in a position this week they could have never imagined — driving through the school parking lot to pick up their cap and gown, waves and no hugs from teachers they haven’t seen in more than a month. Can this be real???

Parents of this year’s senior ‘war eagle’ class and the school’s faculty rallied together making the cap-and-gown ‘pick up’ a special event on Tuesday, with music, banners, balloons – and free Chick-Fil-A food. Students also received ‘yard signs’ announcing their graduation. *Congrats going out to all of our graduates, 2020, a very unique year!

Traffic Alert: Re-paving along Salem Parkway (Bus 40) continues…

The city of Winston-Salem will resume yard waste collections on May 4, the city said Tuesday in a news release. Collections will be made Mondays through Thursdays on the city’s regular collection schedule at homes that have yard carts with current collection stickers. Only yard-waste collection, conducted with automated trucks requiring one driver, is resuming, Garrity said.

The new normal? A day after the U.S. marked 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, Tennessee and Wisconsin are lifting some of their social distancing restrictions. Retail stores in Tennessee will be permitted to reopen TODAY, with the number of customers limited to 50% regular capacity. The all-clear does not apply to Tennessee’s largest cities like Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, where local authorities are determining their own reopening plans.

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday walking through the Rochester medical center meeting with staff and patients, but without wearing a mask?

Mayo Clinic policy requires “all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask while at Mayo Clinic to guard against transmission of COVID-19.”

*Current guidelines from the CDC recommend the wearing of a mask in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sad news: Holly Hinson, Vice Principal at Lexington Senior High School, died in an automobile accident in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

Hinson was a vice-principal at Lexington Senior High for the past five years.

NC DMV: Driver License Office Changes during COVID-19 Outbreak

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

The open offices will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time, depending on the office size.

April 20 UPDATE: This PDF lists​​​​​​​​​​​ which offices remain open and which have now closed.

Thank You Meals! McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers and first responders through May 5. You must show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

One meal per person per day.

