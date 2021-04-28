Search
Wednesday News, April 28, 2021

Apr 28, 2021

*Covid-19 Vaccination sites and Testing sites near you on the News Blog.         https://www.nc.gov/covid19

*To limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated, experts recommend wearing masks while indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

 

Food waste is a major problem.

Uneaten food usually ends up in landfills. An estimated 30% to 40% of the US food supply is wasted, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

‘Too Good to Go’? A group of engineering, tech and law entrepreneurs in Copenhagen founded ‘Too Good To Go’ – connecting hungry customers with restaurants that have (un-used) left over food.  The catch: you get what you get. Customers can place an order at a restaurant on the ‘Too Good to Go’ app — usually between $4 and $6 — and pick up a mystery bag of food from that restaurant. The goods can include anything left over (and not eaten) from that day. Items vary by restaurant — you could wind up with bagels and pastries or a full-blown fajita bowl. 😊

Take Away: While mystery bags alone won’t solve the food waste problem, the business sets an example for other companies, showing that solutions for the issue don’t need to be complicated.   https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/22/business/mystery-bag-food-waste/index.html

 

New CDC Guidance issued this week.

Good News: Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities.

As a precaution, close fitting face coverings should still be worn (vaccinated or not) when in large indoor group settings as well as outdoor spaces with big crowds like concerts, parades, or sporting events.

*When it comes to Summer camps, the CDC stressing that its guidance is meant to supplement but not replace any state or local rules that summer camps must follow.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/summer-camps.html

*Check out the latest CDC health guidance on reducing the spread of Covid-19 and Summer Camp guidance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/participate-in-activities.html

 

Extended: You have another 18 months to get that ‘REAL ID’.

Due to the pandemic, Homeland Security is extending the deadline for the Real ID enforcement date…to May 20-23.  A federal REAL ID will be needed to fly and enter certain federal buildings. How do I know if I have a real ID?

Real IDs have a gold star in the top right corner of your driver’s license.

https://www.foxnews.com/travel/real-id-deadline-extended-may-2023

 

State High School Football Playoffs

APRIL 30: Friday’s Regional Final Matchups featuring several ‘Triad’ schools

4A West:  (6) Butler at (1) Grimsley

3AA West:  (8) Dudley at (2) Mount Tabor

3A East:  (5) Western Alamance at (3) Havelock

2AA West:  (7) Salisbury at (1) North Davidson

2A East:  (3) Northeastern at (1) Reidsville

1AA West: (8) Polk County at (2) East Surry

FYI: State Championship games will be held Thursday – Saturday, May 6 – May 8

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/high-school/hs-football/seven-triad-high-schools-will-take-the-field-friday-in-the-nchsaa-football-playoff-regional-finals/83-f205937e-5c30-4457-9e26-c6a84eaeb615

 

 

Can you give blood after you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…) has no impact on blood donations.

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

*Local blood drives on our Events page at wbfj.fm

 

 

India dealing with a deadly COVID-19 surge of new infections.

Health care systems have become overwhelmed. Prayers please!!

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 Covid related deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2021/april/india-tops-200-000-dead-as-virus-surge-breaks-health-system

 

Touching story:  A chance encounter between two Liberty University students is being called a true ‘God Moment’. Earlier this month, sophomore Ally Cole and freshman Ruby Wierzbicki were headed to class on the campus bus. Cole saw an empty seat near Wierzbicki so she sat down and the two started chatting. During their conversation, the students discovered that they were both adopted from an orphanage in China, in the city of Jinan, and within one week of each other. Wierzbicki and Cole compared childhood photos from 15 years ago on their phones to confirm the surreal discovery.

Read more on the News Blog…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/this-is-100-god-girls-from-same-orphanage-in-china-meet-by-accident-15-yrs-later-at-liberty-univ

Verne Hill

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Feb
1
Mon
all-day Christian City Sitters
Christian City Sitters
Feb 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Christian City Sitters (LLC) is a new babysitter referral service serving Forsyth, Stokes & Surry counties! http://www.christiancitysitters.com   /  336.830-0274 Requirements:  Love Jesus Love Children Live a Christian lifestyle 18 years old Have at least one[...]
Feb
3
Wed
10:30 am GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 10:30 am – May 5 @ 12:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-788-2569 Childcare not available
Mar
1
Mon
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Mar 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
