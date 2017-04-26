Wednesday News, APRIL 26, 2017

Today is Administrative Professionals Day

Traffic Alert: Flooding of small creeks and streams continues…

Main stem river flooding will persist thru the end of the work week.

MANY PARKS, GREENWAYS, SOCCER AND BASEBALL FIELDS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING.

Reminder: DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS…

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN

Traffic Alert: Detour in Davidson County

CLOSED: Hampton Road at the Muddy Creek Bridge should reopen at 1pm?

Davidson County: Streets closed due to flooding included Sunnyside Drive, Old Mill Road, Sowers Road and Horseshoe Neck Road. These four roads are scheduled to reopen later Wednesday afternoon hopefully by 5 p.m.

A small sink hole shut down part of Ford Street at its intersection with West Sixth Avenue in Lexington. The hole is about 2 feet by 3 feet. The Dispatch https://goo.gl/SVCNnu

President Donald Trump is open to waiting until later this year to secure funding for a wall along the border with Mexico. A shift that could clear the way for lawmakers to strike a deal to avoid a ‘government shutdown’ on Saturday. BTW: This Saturday is the president’s 100th day in office. https://goo.gl/bVwyh7

Another PR blunder: United Airlines is investigating the death of a giant rabbit which was being transported on one of its planes. The three-foot long-long bunny, called Simon, was found dead in the cargo hold when the flight arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport from London Heathrow. Reports in UK media say the continental giant rabbit was being delivered to a new “celebrity” owner. United, which has had a torrid few weeks of bad publicity, said it was “saddened” by Simon’s death. https://goo.gl/5091dg

Major League Deal: Derek Jeter (former NY Yankees baseball stand out) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are set to purchase the Miami Marlins for a cool $1.3 billion dollars. www.usatoday.com

Dirty fashion Jeans?? Fashion retailer Nordstrom is offering a pair of ‘fashion’ jeans for just over $400 dollars ($425). The “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans,” come literally ‘dirty’ with a “caked-on muddy coating.”

FYI: Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe is NOT impressed with faking ‘hard work’ or clothing. https://goo.gl/6a3H2f

Panera is hiring: The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017. https://goo.gl/YnPNxC