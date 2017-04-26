Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday News, APRIL 26, 2017
Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Wednesday News, APRIL 26, 2017

Verne HillApr 26, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News, APRIL 26, 2017

Like

Today is Administrative Professionals Day

 

Traffic Alert: Flooding of small creeks and streams continues…

Main stem river flooding will persist thru the end of the work week.

 

MANY PARKS, GREENWAYS, SOCCER AND BASEBALL FIELDS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. 

Reminder: DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS…

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN

 

Traffic Alert: Detour in Davidson County

CLOSED: Hampton Road at the Muddy Creek Bridge should reopen at 1pm?

 

Davidson County:  Streets closed due to flooding included Sunnyside Drive, Old Mill Road, Sowers Road and Horseshoe Neck Road. These four roads are scheduled to reopen later Wednesday afternoon hopefully by 5 p.m.

A small sink hole shut down part of Ford Street at its intersection with West Sixth Avenue in Lexington. The hole is about 2 feet by 3 feet.  The Dispatch https://goo.gl/SVCNnu

 

President Donald Trump is open to waiting until later this year to secure funding for a wall along the border with Mexico. A shift that could clear the way for lawmakers to strike a deal to avoid a ‘government  shutdown’ on Saturday. BTW:  This Saturday is the president’s 100th day in office. https://goo.gl/bVwyh7

 

Another PR blunder:  United Airlines is investigating the death of a giant rabbit which was being transported on one of its planes. The three-foot long-long bunny, called Simon, was found dead in the cargo hold when the flight arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport from London Heathrow. Reports in UK media say the continental giant rabbit was being delivered to a new “celebrity” owner. United, which has had a torrid few weeks of bad publicity, said it was “saddened” by Simon’s death.  https://goo.gl/5091dg

Major League Deal:  Derek Jeter (former NY Yankees baseball stand out) and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are set to purchase the Miami Marlins for a cool $1.3 billion dollars.  www.usatoday.com

 

Dirty fashion Jeans??  Fashion retailer Nordstrom is offering a pair of ‘fashion’ jeans for just over $400 dollars ($425). The “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans,” come literally ‘dirty’ with a “caked-on muddy coating.”

FYI: Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe is NOT impressed with faking ‘hard work’ or clothing.   https://goo.gl/6a3H2f

 

Panera is hiring:  The sandwich chain is expected to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs by the end of 2017.     https://goo.gl/YnPNxC

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post'The Shack' book cover designer has regrets?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

51n2T9jsuYL._SX342_QL70_

“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson and Susan Meny

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

170426_gma_mandisa_int2_0821_12x5_1600

Mandisa: Depression almost took my life

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

large_Flash-flood-warning-nj

Triad: The rain has stopped, but flooding problems continue

Verne HillApr 26, 2017

Community Events

Apr
27
Thu
all-day Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Christian Mime Conference @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds & Annex (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 all-day
Over 60 ministries from 30 states will perform in the largest mime conference in the country! Scholarships & Internships available Registration: $45 – $70 (per person) http://www.wsfairgrounds.com 919.342.8222 Schedule: Thursday 9-3 – Mini Dance, Mime,[...]
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 27 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
9:00 am Health & Nutrition 101 @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Health & Nutrition 101 @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
It’s Free  /  336.768.4791 Presented by Twin City Health (Winston-Salem)
5:45 pm “Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 27 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
“Spring Forward” is for children (grades 2-4) and is a five-week session on Tuesday from 5:45-6:30pm. The program includes: Introductory WSYC experience, Learn solfege, Group singing & Choral training opportunity! Registration: $50.00 (per person) 336.703.0001 [...]
Apr
28
Fri
all-day “Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
“Radiant” Girls Retreat @ Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia)
Apr 28 – Apr 30 all-day
The “Radiant” Girls Retreat is an annual weekend-long retreat for girls in middle school and high school. Our desire is for girls to grow in their relationship with Jesus and with others. “Radiant” is filled with[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes