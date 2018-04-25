Wednesday News, April 25, 2018

Today is Administrative Professionals‘ Day – Recognizing the work of secretaries, administrative assistants, receptionists, and other administrative support professionals.

“As soon as you sit down to a cup of hot coffee, your boss will ask you to do something which will last until the coffee is cold.” ~Author Unknown

UPDATE: Overnight lane closures on Business 40 at the 4th street bridge

Lane closures overnight TONIGHT thru 6am Thursday morning and again Thursday night thru 6am Friday morning. The Fourth Street Bridge will eventually be replaced and that section of street reopened as part of the project Business 40. https://is.gd/0ZdsS5

Sinclair Broadcast Group will sell nine TV stations, including Greensboro’s WXLV (channel 48, ABC), to Standard Media Group for $441.7 million as part of its plan to meet regulatory approval for its pending $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. http://www.journalnow.com/business/business_news

Bob who? Bob Dorough, jazz musician, composer and passed away earlier in the week at the age of 94. You may not know Dorough’s name but if you were parked in front of your TV on Saturday mornings growing up in the 1970s or ’80s, you can probably still recite the lyrics he wrote for “Schoolhouse Rock” on ABC television.

Bob wrote all of the music and lyrics for the Multiplication Rock math series and two of the best-known Grammar Rock numbers, Conjunction Junction and Lolly, Lolly Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here.

Here’s the story: In 1971, with the jazz money running thin, Bob Dorough was asked by his boss at the advertising company where he had a day job to set the multiplication tables to music. Bob’s boss cited his children’s ability to remember Hendrix and Rolling Stones lyrics, but not their school lessons. Sound familiar? J

https://www.npr.org/sections/therecord/2018/04/24/605232291/bob-dorough-jazz-musician-best-known-for-schoolhouse-rock-dead-at-94

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the legality of President Trump’s travel ban in a case that could resolve a year-long battle over immigration, homeland security and religious discrimination. Federal Judges from coast to coast have declared the policy illegal or unconstitutional. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/

Cooks Flea Market in Winston-Salem has been sold to United Flea Markets, based in Denver, Colorado. A purchase price was not disclosed, but the total taxable value of the property is just over $2 million, according to Forsyth County tax records. Good News: Cooks will keep its name and continue to operate its normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free. The new company plans on keeping all current employees. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new twist on an old phone scam as crooks use telephone numbers that mimic IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) to trick taxpayers into paying non-existent tax bills.

Taxpayers who receive the IRS phone scam or any IRS impersonation scam should report it to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at its IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting site

https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml

Additional Early Voting sites are open this week for the May 8th Primary…

BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period.

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Top-seeded and #1 ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team has already accomplished two of its four goals this season. And now it’s ready to check off its third goal − winning the ACC Tournament this weekend in Cary. The Deacons will play the winner of Thursday’s second-round match at 2:30 between No. 9 Virginia versus No. 8 Louisville, at 2:30 on Friday. The semifinals are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the championship is at 2 p.m. on Sunday. http://www.journalnow.com/sports/colleges/tennis/top-ranked-wake-forest-men-s-tennis-set-to-play/article_3ff0a022-d91d-5fc8-92b1-70a82a3bb0c4.html

A California (Assembly Bill 2943) bill seeking to ‘ban’ Christian books and resources which address issues of homosexuality and gender identity could pass in the California Senate as soon as late May, sources told CBN News. So, if a pastor or a church or a para-church ministry holds a conference or an event or sells a book or video about overcoming same-sex desires or gender confusion, that could indeed be banned. Both Alliance Defending Freedom and Liberty Counsel have spoken out on AB 2943, and are likely to mount federal lawsuits if and when it passes. SaveCalifornia.com www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have officially been announced.

13 Christian artists or groups have been nominated in six different categories.

BTW: Top Christian Artist nominees include…

Elevation Worship, Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Worship, MercyMe and Zach Williams

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/april/more-than-a-dozen-christian-artists-nominated-for-2018-billboard-music-awards

Margaret Spellings, President of the UNC system, will be the keynote speaker at Forsyth Technical Community College’s commencement set for Thursday, May 10 (5pm) at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Approximately 1,633 Forsyth Tech students will earn associate degrees, certificates and diplomas, the college said in a news release. The commencement ceremony is open to the public. No fee for parking at the coliseum for the event. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/spellings-to-speak-at-forsyth-tech-commencement/article_d4a03ff1-291b-5fe7-a630-9487ad36c040.html

Harley-Davidson needs summer interns. Eight students, college juniors and seniors at least 18 years old, will be chosen for the 12-week, paid summer internships. The interns, which Harley hopes to select by mid-May, will be given bikes and taught to ride. Then, throughout the summer, they will attend motorcycle events across the country, and maybe overseas, documenting everything through social media. The program is open to any student looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2018/04/20/harley-davidson-seeks-interns-ride-motorcycles-summer/535889002/