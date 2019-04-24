Wednesday News, April 24, 2019  

What to do with that item that you bought on Amazon that needs to be returned. Return your item at Kohl’s? Starting in July, items bought on Amazon.com can be returned at any Kohl’s location. Kohl’s said it will accept “eligible” items regardless of the reason. Plus package and send your ‘return’ to an Amazon return centers free of charge.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/23/kohls-accept-amazon-returns-every-store-starting-july/3550088002/

Amazon has signed a lease for a second Triad facility, this time for space in Piedmont Corporate Park in Guilford County. The property has a Colfax address, but is in the High Point city limits.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/amazon-signs-lease-for-second-triad-facility/article_9c3eb4e9-11ff-5c21-a6d8-50d2d7800675.html

Walgreens joins other national retailers in raising the age to purchase tobacco products to age 21. The restrictions go into effect September 1st. -CNN

Simply a miracle. The 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is showing “real signs of recovery.” According to the family’s pastor, doctors saying they found no brain damage — not even any swelling. No spinal damage, no nerve damage … doctors are saying it is truly a miracle.”

The pastor said that doctors described the injuries as if he “fell off a bicycle”.

https://myfox8.com/2019/04/23/truly-a-miracle-pastor-says-child-thrown-from-3rd-floor-mall-balcony-has-no-brain-damage/

Go Canes! The Carolina Hurricanes will play the Washington Capitals tonight in Game 7

The winner advances to the second round of the NHL playoffs…www.journalnow.com

The winning continues. James Holzhauer has eclipsed the $1 million dollar mark in winnings on Jeopardy! Since the show’s ratings are spiking, producers won’t mind if the professional gambler from Las Vegas sticks around.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/man-or-cyborg-jeopardy-champ-passes-million-mark/article_f3f296d1-4f2d-5847-a384-0a629d35be9b.html

Do you really need to change your oil every 3,000 miles?

Years ago, it was a good idea to change your engine oil and oil filter frequently, but because of advances in engine materials and tighter tolerances, as well as the oil that goes into engines, most manufacturers recommend intervals of 7,500 miles or more.

*Newer vehicles (Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen) oil changes are recommended every 10,000 miles.

BMW says owners can go up to 15,000 miles between oil changes (with synthetic oil).

NOTE: As a rule of thumb, change your oil every six months in newer cars.

Have your tires rotated every 6 months.

With longer recommended intervals between oil changes, it’s more important to check the oil level at least once a month to make sure you have enough.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sponsor-story/cars-dot-com/2019/04/01/do-you-really-need-change-your-oil-every-3-000-miles/3313037002/

A college student from Winston-Salem has won big in the NC lottery.

Torey Hicks, a junior at Shaw University in Raleigh, won $200,000 at the Laxmi Food Mart on Reidsville Road in Walkertown.

Torey called the win, “a blessing.”

She plans to help her mother pay off her car and help her buy a house.

“I want to do something for her because she has always done for me.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-college-student-wins-lottery-prize-plans-to-help/article_ae855cba-d4ce-5c91-9090-f3c3266e28d0.html

Traffic + Weather

Traffic Alert: Lane closures near Kernersville

Business 40 between Hastings Hill Road and South Main Street in Kernersville

Various lane closures will take place between Wednesday through Friday.

Note: Use Hwy 66, I-40 and Hwy 52 as alternative routes.

*WED: An EB lane will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will allow the contractor to remove portable concrete barrier walls.

*WED: An EB lane will close from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday morning, for pavement marking.

*Thursday: An EB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. to repair concrete slabs.

*Friday: A WB lane will close from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for additional concrete slab repair.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/lane-and-ramp-closures-coming-to-business-this-week