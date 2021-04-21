Wednesday News, April 21, 2021

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for the Piedmont to the Sandhills. Please NO outdoor burning this afternoon.

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design to host a two-day diaper drive event to benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The two-day diaper collection will take place on April 30-May 1, 2021.

The need: baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.

Diaper sizes most needed: Baby Diapers 4 & 5, Pullups 4T & 5T

Again, ALL items collected will benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

More about the Diaper Bank of North Carolina at https://ncdiaperbank.org/

Wake Forest University joining Duke University to MANDATE COVID-19 vaccines for students before fall semester classes start in August. (Wake Forest “intends to require” that all new and returning students get their COVID-19 vaccination by July 1.) *The UNC System (of in-state colleges and universities) ‘strongly recommends” that new and returning students get a COVID-19 vaccine but will NOT make the shots mandatory.

*North Carolina law requires nearly all college students get seven ‘vaccines’ before they can attend class. (Covid-19 vaccine NOT one of the 7).

*NOTE: State law also provides for medical and religious exemptions.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/unc-system-wont-require-covid-19-vaccines-for-students-but-wake-forest-will/article_c1f166ac-25b2-5318-80d0-87b12a8ed4fb.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

Southwest Airlines is celebrating 50 years in the skies!

As a tie-in to their 50th anniversary, Southwest Airlines is offering a limited spring and fall sale with prices starting at $50 each way. These non-refundable, discounted fares can be booked on Southwest’s website up until May 3. Tix must be purchased 21 days prior to the travel date (in that case, if you want travel mid-May, you’ll want book it now).

https://twocents.lifehacker.com/get-50-southwest-fares-for-your-post-vaccination-trave-1846701117?fbclid

Winston-Salem-based Dairi-O recently purchased land in in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

Dairi-O has locations in Archdale, Asheboro, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Mooresville, Stanleyville and Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/dairi-o-real-estate-arm-buys-thomasville-property/article_30662a1a-9d59-11eb-9b36-57f7448e6524.html

Remember the huge cargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal recently? All kinds of consumer goods were ‘held up’. There is now a mass shortage of garden gnomes. Apparently, gnome sales across the pond boomed during the pandemic, as everyone turned to gardening!? In any case, it’s now hard to find one of those gnomes either in plastic, stone or concrete. 😊 CNN

School leaders in Guilford County discussing their latest budget proposal this week – everything from recovering from COVID-19 ‘learning loss recovery’ to pay raises. The budget recommendation includes $15 an hour pay for two major employee groups: school nutrition workers and bus drivers.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/gcs-nutrition-workers-and-bus-drivers-might-get-a-pay-bump-gcae-asks-for-all-school-employees-to-get-the-same/83-aee1db6f-5665-4eb2-a28f-f5b122ca9b4f

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, finding Chauvin guilty on all three counts, including the murder of Floyd. Chauvin faces a recommended 150 months or 12 1/2 years in prison under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. But the prosecution is seeking a higher prison term due to “aggravating factors.” So he may face up to 30 years in prison though the judge may sentence him to less.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/04/20/derek-chauvin-guilty-charges-breakdown-george-floyd-death/7307746002/

Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

*Drive Thru Event planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

*Tickets MUST be pre-purchased online by midnight this Friday, April 23.

https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

FEMA Funeral Compensation. If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues. Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.

FYI: There is no deadline to apply. Phone: 844-684-6333

UPDATE: The ACA Healthcare Marketplace has ‘extended’ enrollment by an additional 3 months. Now through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/politics/affordable-care-act-enrollment-august/index.html

Update: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older. Appointments online: Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call 336-360-5260. Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/appointments-available-next-week-at-fairgrounds-for-covid-19-vaccination/article