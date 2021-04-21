Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, April 21, 2021

Wednesday News, April 21, 2021

Verne HillApr 21, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, April 21, 2021

Like

 ‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for the Piedmont to the Sandhills.   Please NO outdoor burning this afternoon.

 

The Gate City Professional Nannies is partnering with Nanny by Design to host a two-day diaper drive event to benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The two-day diaper collection will take place on April 30-May 1, 2021.

The need: baby diapers, pull ups and baby wipes.

Diaper sizes most needed: Baby Diapers 4 & 5, Pullups 4T & 5T

Again, ALL items collected will benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

More about the Diaper Bank of North Carolina at https://ncdiaperbank.org/

 

Wake Forest University joining Duke University to MANDATE COVID-19 vaccines for students before fall semester classes start in August.  (Wake Forest “intends to require” that all new and returning students get their COVID-19 vaccination by July 1.)  *The UNC System (of in-state colleges and universities) ‘strongly recommends” that new and returning students get a COVID-19 vaccine but will NOT make the shots mandatory.

*North Carolina law requires nearly all college students get seven ‘vaccines’ before they can attend class. (Covid-19 vaccine NOT one of the 7).

*NOTE: State law also provides for medical and religious exemptions.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/unc-system-wont-require-covid-19-vaccines-for-students-but-wake-forest-will/article_c1f166ac-25b2-5318-80d0-87b12a8ed4fb.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1

 

Southwest Airlines is celebrating 50 years in the skies!

As a tie-in to their 50th anniversary, Southwest Airlines is offering a limited spring and fall sale with prices starting at $50 each way.  These non-refundable, discounted fares can be booked on Southwest’s website up until May 3. Tix must be purchased 21 days prior to the travel date (in that case, if you want travel mid-May, you’ll want book it now).

https://twocents.lifehacker.com/get-50-southwest-fares-for-your-post-vaccination-trave-1846701117?fbclid

 

Winston-Salem-based Dairi-O recently purchased land in in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

Dairi-O has locations in Archdale, Asheboro, Clemmons, Kernersville, King, Mooresville, Stanleyville and Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/dairi-o-real-estate-arm-buys-thomasville-property/article_30662a1a-9d59-11eb-9b36-57f7448e6524.html

 

Remember the huge cargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal recently? All kinds of consumer goods were ‘held up’. There is now a mass shortage of garden gnomes. Apparently, gnome sales across the pond boomed during the pandemic, as everyone turned to gardening!? In any case, it’s now hard to find one of those gnomes either in plastic, stone or concrete. 😊  CNN

 

School leaders in Guilford County discussing their latest budget proposal this week – everything from recovering from COVID-19 ‘learning loss recovery’ to pay raises. The budget recommendation includes $15 an hour pay for two major employee groups: school nutrition workers and bus drivers.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/gcs-nutrition-workers-and-bus-drivers-might-get-a-pay-bump-gcae-asks-for-all-school-employees-to-get-the-same/83-aee1db6f-5665-4eb2-a28f-f5b122ca9b4f

 

 

 

 

 

 

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, finding Chauvin guilty on all three counts, including the murder of Floyd.  Chauvin faces a recommended 150 months or 12 1/2 years in prison under sentencing guidelines for first-time offenders. But the prosecution is seeking a higher prison term due to “aggravating factors.” So he may face up to 30 years in prison though the judge may sentence him to less.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/04/20/derek-chauvin-guilty-charges-breakdown-george-floyd-death/7307746002/

 

Empty Bowls supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

*Drive Thru Event planned for Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

*Tickets MUST be pre-purchased online by midnight this Friday, April 23.

https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

 

FEMA Funeral Compensation.  If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses.  Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues.  Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.                                

              FYI:  There is no deadline to apply.      Phone: 844-684-6333 

 

UPDATE: The ACA Healthcare Marketplace has ‘extended’ enrollment by an additional 3 months. Now through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/23/politics/affordable-care-act-enrollment-august/index.html

 

 

Update: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building for anyone 16 or older.  Appointments online: Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call 336-360-5260.  Walk-ups are welcome until an hour before closing.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the appointments.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/appointments-available-next-week-at-fairgrounds-for-covid-19-vaccination/article

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWFU, Duke to require Covid Vaccines this Fall
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Earth Day: Worship the Creator not the Creation

Verne HillApr 22, 2021

Covid-19 Vaccination sites / Testing sites locally

Verne HillApr 22, 2021

Easter Brothers mural in Mt Airy

Verne HillApr 22, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Jan
27
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Jan 27 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 28 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
Feb
1
Mon
all-day Christian City Sitters
Christian City Sitters
Feb 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Christian City Sitters (LLC) is a new babysitter referral service serving Forsyth, Stokes & Surry counties! http://www.christiancitysitters.com   /  336.830-0274 Requirements:  Love Jesus Love Children Live a Christian lifestyle 18 years old Have at least one[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes