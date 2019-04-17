Wednesday News, April 17, 2019

Passion Week Timeline

The Gospels are silent on what the Lord did on the Wed of Passion Week. *Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover. * Passion Timeline / News Blog

STUDY: Chocolate helps to ‘slow hearing loss in middle-aged people’?

Doctors in South Korea studied a group of chocolate eaters (and abstainers) aged 40 to 64. (middle age at 40?) 

Good news: The rate of hearing loss was ‘significantly’ lower in those who ate chocolate! Experts claim that chemicals called polyphenols found in cocoa have strong antioxidant properties that may protect against hearing damage. Note: Extra chocolate bunnies in MY Easter basket this weekend (for the health benefit, of course)!

RECALL (reminder) Fresh cut melon products sold in 16 states (including NC) has been linked to a salmonella outbreak. The fresh cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC has been sold under various brands or labels at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target and Whole Foods.

Praise: The Pakistani Prime Minister telling reporters on Tuesday that embattled Christian mother Asia Bibi will finally be allowed to leave Pakistan after spending a decade on death row. Bibi, who was convicted of blasphemy (because of her Christian faith) was acquitted by Pakistan’s Supreme Court last October but has since been held at an undisclosed location in Pakistan. Bibi’s husband (Ashiq Masih) is by her side. Her children, however, are currently residing in Canada, where the entire family has been granted asylum.

Donations near the $1 billion dollar mark are pouring in to help rebuild the charred Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. French authorities said the cathedral was perhaps only minutes away from total destruction when Monday’s blaze swept through the medieval building. Engineers and historians are expected to put up a temporary roof to protect the cathedral from the elements before beginning repairs that may take decades. Structural engineers, stained-glass experts and stone craftspeople from across the globe are expected to head to Paris to help with restorations. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2019/04/17/notre-dame-cathedral-recovery-efforts-continue/3493655002/

What keeps North Carolinians up at night? In a new poll conducted by Elon University, 1,500 people around the state were asked about their fears and concerns for themselves and their families. Some of the findings…

-When it comes to nature, four things make more than half of those polled fear for their personal safety: tornadoes, hurricanes, snakes and ticks. With more fearful of ticks?

-Respondents between the ages of 18 to 29 were more likely to feel ‘very unsafe’ compared to their older counterparts.

-Women reported feeling ‘more unsafe’ than men

-More Democrats than Republicans felt very unsafe in every category except for driving.

The poll was conducted March 30-April 1. Find the entire poll at www.elon.edu/u/elon-poll/

Seniors at Winston-Salem State University are excited about their new red and white graduation attire (caps, gowns even stoles) that were unveiled earlier this year.

Update: The ‘new’ WSSU graduation stoles are being reissued because the word “university” was misspelled in the seal. Can you say “Univeristy”? OUCH…

NOTE: The error was made by the vendor, not the university, Rams spokesman Jay Davis said. Commencement at Winston-Salem State University is quickly approaching – May 10. With graduation less than a month away, graduates have been assured that their new, corrected stoles will be delivered by April 26.

Peak blueberry season may be in the summer but General Mills has released new cereal: Blueberry Cheerios. The fruity cereal has already hit store shelves. No rush, though. The new flavor is being added to Cheerios’ permanent lineup.

Wake Forest women’s and men’s golf teams on a roll heading into the ACC championships this week. The men’s golf team (for Wake) has 5 wins this season, the most for the program since the 1983 – 1984 season.

People have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help a 5-year-old boy in critical condition after police say a 24-year-old man ‘tossed the boy’ over the third-floor railing at the Mall of America in Minnesota last week. The 24-year-old man (Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda) who has a history of mental problems now faces a charge of attempted pre-meditated murder. The 5 year old (first name Landen) is reportedly still in critical condition but is “continuing to fight’ for his life.

His family is requesting privacy but are grateful “for all of the prayers, love and support,” according to an update posted to the GoFundMe page.

