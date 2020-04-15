Wednesday News, April 15, 2020

Facebook Topic this morning

Headline of the Morning

CDC: “One in four people with coronavirus are asymptomatic carriers”

Happy Tax Filing Day?

The IRS deadline is now July 15. All taxpayers — individuals, corporations, other non-corporate filers and those who pay self-employment tax — can also defer federal income tax payments. For this and more #COVIDreliefIRS see www.irs.gov/coronavirus

Where’s my stimulus check? The IRS has a link to help…

To help everyone check the status of their Economic Impact Payment, IRS is launching a tool that will provide the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. www.irs.gov/eip #COVIDreliefIRS

A lot of us are posting our High School graduation pics in honor of the Class of 2020. The Better Business Bureau has issued a WARNING about the #Classof2020 Facebook challenge. Beware, the BBB says, for scammers or hackers who could potentially use the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions, in an additional internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your full name, birthdate or where you live.

ALSO…other recent viral personal list posts include all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows.

The Better Business Bureau wants to remind people these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions. If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

Winston-Salem has EXTENDED the city’s stay-at-home regulations until May 7.

The extended order incorporates new rules, imposed by the state, that limit the number of shoppers in stores and require stores to mark off six-foot spacing at registers and other high-traffic areas. Winston-Salem is also offering ‘fare-free transportation’ on all city buses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOTE: Forsyth County’s separate but similar coronavirus order expires this Thursday, but Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said the county may choose to let the order expire and have the county follow similar state restrictions that are in place through the end of April.

For every $100 spent at one local business, roughly $68 stays in the community

Local businesses spend more on local labor, buy local products and use the services of local providers. Support local business now through bbbshoplocal.org

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

Here are some tips on toothbrush safety during the COVID-19 pandemic…

*Social distance your toothbrushes. Avoid side-by-side storage of your family’s toothbrushes between uses. Keep it upright in a cup or separate holder from any other toothbrushes in the household, and let it air dry.

*Wash your hands before use. Never touch your mouth or brush or floss your teeth before you wash your hands thoroughly (at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.) Make sure to wash your hands afterwards, too.

*Disinfect the handle. Wipe the handle with a safe disinfectant after use.

*Don’t contaminate a toothbrush. Be cautious if you and your family members share the same tube of toothpaste. Don’t touch the tip of the tube directly onto your toothbrush. And this should go without saying, but don’t share a toothbrush with anyone else.

*Toss the toothbrush if you’ve been sick. You may want to replace the toothbrush, or the head if you are using an electric toothbrush, with a new one after recovering from illness to avoid the risk of getting sick again.

Since not everyone who is ill shows symptoms of COVID-19, you should practice careful hygiene, especially if someone in the household is in a high-risk group.

Department of Justice: Outlawing drive in churches is unconstitutional.

Churches vs stay at home rules in Mississippi and other states … READ MORE…

Alliance Defending Freedom sues city of Greensboro and Guilford County over Pro-Life volunteers praying on sidewalk during stay-at-home order. Read more…

BP and Amoco gas stations nationwide (and locally) are giving first responders and healthcare workers 50 cents off per gallon of gas for the month of April. First responders and healthcare workers can register for a discount code by verifying their status at ID.me. Sign up today!!! https://hosted-pages.id.me/offers/bp

Don’t forget: You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html