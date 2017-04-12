Wednesday News, APRIL 12, 2017

Passion Week Timeline (WED)

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. *Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his

disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover.

German grocery Lidl (pronounced LEE – dul) is holding a Job Fair for its Alamance County regional distribution center.

Next Thursday (April 20) from 10am to 7pm.

Location: The Lidl (LEE – dul) Distribution Center in Mebane.

*Walk-ins are welcome. Attire is business casual. Don’t forget your updated resume. *You can also apply online https://goo.gl/HlK5nz

BTW: Lidl has said it plans to have 80 full-time and 120 hourly jobs at the Mebane facility. The company said salaries for logistics associates will be up to $20 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans. It also offers a 401(k) plan with a company match.

(April 22) Spring Career Expo – Hosted by the Winston-Salem Urban League in conjunction with United Way of Forsyth County. April 22 (Sat after Easter)

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel (Cherry Street in downtown Winston-Salem)

Time: 10am – 3pm INFO: www.wsurban.org or call (336) 725-5614.

Employers scheduled to attend include: Arbor Acres; BB&T Corp.; Bradley Personnel; City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Police Department; Forsyth County Fire and Sherriff’s departments; Herbalife Ltd.; Home Depot; Manpower; N.C. Commerce Department; The Resource; Right at Home; U.S. Navy; Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center…Wells Fargo.

How many retweets does it take to get a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s? Apparently “18 million”. Wendy’s responding to Carter Wilkerson, a Reno, Nevada teenager (16) who asked the question last week. So far, Carter’s tweet has been retweeted more than 2.3 million times and is growing… putting his post on track to break the retweet record.

FYI: Ellen DeGeneres holds the top spot with her star-studded 2014 Oscar-night selfie, which received more than 3.3 million retweets. https://goo.gl/XbyxLd

**Carter has set up a website that sells #NuggsforCarter T-shirts for $20 and wrote about his desire of giving back. https://nuggsforcarter.com/

Sad News: The owner of Yum Yum’s has passed away. “Papa Bernard” was 94. Yum Yum is a Greensboro institution (near UNC-G) that has been around for more than 100 years selling hot dogs and ice cream. https://goo.gl/Zx1svR

In theaters now: “The Case For Christ” Check out the latest movie review based on the best-selling book from Lee Strobel. https://goo.gl/DzU0vu

Check out the story about one waitress at a popular Waikiki restaurant that received a very big surprise (times two)… The power of giving back!!

