Wednesday News, April 11, 2018

Job Alert: Sheetz will begin ‘open interviews’ at ALL of its stores TODAY (April 11). Sheetz plans to hire over 500 employees in North Carolina. https://jobs.sheetz.com/go/Store-Jobs/1636600/

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Tree pollen rating is ‘HIGH” in the Triad today

Voter registration deadlines…

*The regular deadline for the May 8 primary is April 13.

NOTE: You can register and vote at the same time during the 17-day early voting period before each election. NC BOE / Jan 4, 2018

*The deadline for the November 6 general election is October 12.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Breaking this morning: Paul Ryan, Republican from Wisconsin, announcing that he will not run for re-election in November. Ryan will serve as speaker of the House through this January. “After nearly twenty years in the House, Ryan is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father…” Ryan, 48, was Mitt Romney’s VP running mate back in 2012. www.npr.org/

A proposed bill in South Carolina would ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under the age of 18. The bill was introduced by Rep. Leon Howard and the parents of 16-year-old Davis Cripe, who died a year ago (in April 2017) after ingesting a large amount of caffeine. NOTE: The USDA recommends that ‘adults’ consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day – an average of four to five cups of coffee.

A single energy drink can contain up to 300 milligrams.

http://myfox8.com/2018/04/11/proposed-bill-limits-caffeine-for-teens-after-south-carolina-teen-dies-from-energy-drink/

“Thank You Jesus” Worship Celebration

This Sunday evening, April 15, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Asheboro High School Sponsored by the Thank You Jesus Mission

An exciting evening of music, worship and testimonies to celebrate

what Jesus has done through the Thank You Jesus Movement!

Bring an unchurched friend! FREE Event, Open to the Public

BTW: Lucas Hunt (teen from Asheboro) creator of those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs will be featured on Sunday @ 5 w/ Verne

Former Davidson County Sheriff Gerald Hege was granted the right to continue his campaign for Davidson County sheriff on Tuesday. The Davidson County Board of Elections in a 3-1 vote gave Hege the green light to run following a challenge by a resident from Wallburg. -Local media sources

NBA star and Forsyth County resident Chris Paul is now a ‘minority share owner’ of Winston-Salem Dash local baseball team. Specifics were not provided. Fox 8

Forsyth Tech: Open House this Saturday (April 14) from 9am to noon

Registration requested. Mention WBFJ: https://goo.gl/jc2n6f

Contact Eddie Waddell at 336.734.7326 or ewaddell@forsythtech.edu

Why Forsyth Tech? 200+ Programs of study • College transfer or career training

Save money • Events include a Program Fair • Financial Aid & College Transfer Workshops Career Information • Campus Life Info…

The “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

(SAT) Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh + (SUN) Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m. https://is.gd/OMa7eR

“Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history.

DEAL: Now you can get Spotify and Hulu together for just $12.99 each month

That’s $5 cheaper than paying for them separately

https://www.theverge.com/2018/4/11/17222646/spotify-hulu-bundle-deal-now-available-pricing