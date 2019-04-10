Wednesday News, April 10, 2019  

Tree pollen HIGH today

How often do you wash (or clean) your bed sheets, that favorite pair of jeans or even your hair? According to AllYou.com, maybe NOT enough…

*Bed Sheets: Once a week

*Jeans: Every four to five wears

*Your Hair: Every other day

*Wash a vehicle every one to three weeks to keep its finish in good condition

Optional Teacher Workday: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students on May 1, the day of a planned educators’ rally in Raleigh. They join Lexington City Schools and Guildford County schools with the OTW on May 1.

Novant Health is planning a $181 million dollar multi-phased ‘upgrade’ to several Forsyth Medical Center facilities. This is the first significant upgrade since Forsyth Medical opened its North Tower in 2007.

$20 by 20-21? Bank of America plans to raise its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period. BOA is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 20-21. -Fox Business

Taking the word “Dixie” out of the Dixie Classic Fair? A handful of faith based leaders in partnership with ‘Love Out Loud’ are calling for the name change. None of the Winston-Salem City Council members at Tuesday’s committee meeting voiced any objection to changing the name, although there were calls for city staff members to investigate how the name of the fair was changed in 1956 to include “Dixie.”

The Dixie Classic Fair: Name changes and local history abound

Congrats: Jennifer Kupcho, a senior on the Wake Forest women’s golf team, has received a lot of attention since she won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club over the weekend. Jennifer spent Monday in NYC making appearances on The Today Show and The Tonight Show. Kupcho finally arrived back on the Wake Forest campus Tuesday morning. Yes, there’s college stuff to think about. She headed to her Introduction to Western Music class, where her professor, Dan Locklair, made sure to acknowledge her major accomplishment in Augusta. And there were Krispy Kreme donuts involved!

Breaking the bank…on Jeopardy! A 34-year-old professional sports gambler – James Holzhauer – from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. The previous record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.