Wednesday News, April 08, 2020

Passion Week Timeline

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week.

Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

Focus: Area Pastors – Please share the name of your Pastor and Church on our Facebook page so that we may pray for them, not just this week, but in the days ahead.

MENTION: Drive Thru Food Giveaway~

Today at Germanton Park🍞 TIMES: 6:30-8:00.

Meat, Bread, Vegetables, Fruit. A free, takeout meal will be given to everyone.

Sweet Hour of Prayer

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has called for a non-denominational ‘hour of prayer’ and inspiration at 10 a.m. this Friday morning. All religious leaders in the city and county are asked to participate by organizing prayer services with their own congregations.

Details on the city’s YouTube channel. Click CityofWS.org and click on the video icon under the search box.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/mayor-allen-joines-to-hold-online-interfaith-hour-of-prayer-for-winston-salem-on-friday/

Old Salem has begun baking bread, again, to help feed the community.

Pastry chef Chad Smith with the Old Salem Winkler Bakery Annex expects to bake about 50 loaves of bread a day to give to Second Harvest Food Bank. Old Salem also is converting its existing garden plots into Victory Gardens to produce more vegetables this year for Second Harvest. BTW: Old Salem Museum remains closed to the public.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/old-salem-is-baking-bread-again-only-now-its-for-a-food-bank/

Our biggest need is food. That’s the word from Sunnyside Ministry in Winston-Salem

Requests for food from the community have increased by 130%. Meanwhile, the local vendors we usually purchase food from – are having a hard time filling our orders.

Food donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8am – 4pm.

*NOTE: Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving people in parts of Southern Forsyth and Northern Davidson counties.

Novant Health is participating in a Phase 2 clinical trial for a medication with the potential to treat patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

The clinical trial is being conducted at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem and Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Novant was chosen in part because it took just four days for the system to be prepared to launch the clinical trial. Patients are expected to have a treatment window of six weeks.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/novant-selected-for-clinical-trial-for-covid-19-treatment/article

Headline of the Morning

“China has lifted the ‘lock down’ in the city of Wuhan – after 76 days”

Things aren’t entirely back to normal in Wuhan, where the COVID-19 pandemic supposedly started. Wuhan’s schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged – in central China’s most populous city. https://nypost.com/2020/04/08/thousands-leave-wuhan-hours-after-coronavirus-lockdown-lifted/

Virtual Employment Services: The NC Association of Workforce Development Boards (NCA-WDB) is promoting virtual employment services to residents and employers statewide through the NCWorks Career Centers.

North Carolina’s 23 local workforce boards will be able to help individuals experiencing job loss due to coronavirus or those looking for education and training resources.

Businesses can connect with work-ready talent to meet their temporary or long-term needs. An in-person visit to a career center is not needed.

More info at https://www.ncworks.gov

For the first time since WWII, ‘The Lost Colony’ cancels its season

The Roanoke Island Historical Association has cancelled its 83rd season of Paul Green’s “The Lost Colony,” performed nightly each summer at Waterside Theatre on Roanoke Island. The decision comes as a result of the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus.

https://www.obxtoday.com/top-stories/for-the-first-time-since-wwii-the-lost-colony-cancels-season/

Sad update: The family of singer / songwriter John Prine posting that Prine passed away on Tuesday after being hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms. Prine was 73…

FYI: Prine was scheduled to perform at this year’s MerleFest, prior to its cancellation.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/john-prine-in-critical-condition-with-covid–symptoms/

You can fill out the US Census online at 2020census.gov

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

Also, the results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

CDC: Help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice ‘social distancing’, limit travel and only buy what you need!

*TEXT: COVIDNC to 898-211 to receive general info + updates about COVID-19

Sign up to get regular alerts on North Carolina’s COVID-19 response.

Traffic Alert: Northern Beltway project / road construction in Forsyth County

NB 52, the righthand lane is CLOSED between Hwy 65 and Westinghouse Road

through Wednesday at 5pm.