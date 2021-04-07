Wednesday News, April 07, 2021

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen in the VERY HIGH range for Wednesday. Grass and weed pollen could be a factor today as well.www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Washington, DC – one week early! Check out the Cherry Blossoms ‘virtually’ at https://cherryblossomwatch.com/peak-bloom-forecast/

Empty Bowls Drive Thru Event

…supporting Second Harvest Food Bank and Providence

Wednesday, April 28 between 11am and 6pm.

Location: WFU Bridger Field House, Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

Pick up your soup, bread, and dessert (and pottery bowl) from the comfort of your car.

Purchase your tickets (before April 23) for the April 28 event! https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

(TODAY) All Truliant branch locations have re-opened to walk-in traffic. You will be required to wear a face covering for service plus use social distancing guidelines.

Job Alert: Egger Wood Products is holding an in-person job fair this Saturday (April 10) from 9am to noon at its manufacturing plant in Linwood (south of Lexington).

Various positions are available including full-time production operators and forklift drivers. Starting base pay is $14-$16/hour, plus shift differential.

Details at https://egger.com/jobs/.

Target is doing their ‘car seat trade-in event’ now through April 17.

Drop-off boxes for your unwanted car seats are located near Guest Services.

All Target stores are participating. Damaged or expired seats also are eligible.

You will get a 20% discount for recycling your old car seat to use on a new one.

*More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since 2016.

https://corporate.target.com/corporate-responsibility/planet/sustainable-products/car-seat-trade-in

Sprinkle THIS spice on just about everything to lose weight?

Cinnamon will have your body melting fat, and can help keep you healthy in other ways

In 2017, researchers at the University of Michigan uncovered that an essential oil that gives cinnamon its flavor (called cinnamaldehyde) improves metabolic health by acting directly on fat cells. Essentially, getting fat cells to start burning energy.

*A study from the Journal of Food Science found that cinnamon acts as a prebiotic, which promotes the growth of good bacteria in your gut.

*Another study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society found that cinnamon can help improve blood sugar control in people with prediabetes.

https://www.eatthis.com/food-melts-fat-fast/?utm

All individuals (age 16 and older) are now eligible to get a COVID-19 Vaccine in NC.

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find a location.

https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Countering the Cancel Culture?

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and Delta were among the first corporations to speak out against the new Georgia voting law, but when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled the All-Star game, it raised the political stakes to a new level.

In a Wall Street Journal editorial, Republican political consultant Karl Rove also compared Georgia’s voting laws to President Biden’s home state of Delaware:

Georgia allows no-excuse early voting. Delaware does not. A new law will change that in 2022 but Georgia will still have seven more days of early voting.

Georgia allows no-excuse mail-in ballots. Delaware does not.

Georgia, criticized for capping the number of drop-off boxes, has more per capita than Delaware.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/april/conservatives-expose-truth-in-corporate-cancel-crusade-its-easier-to-vote-in-ga-than-bidens-home-state

‘Friday of the men’s ACC tournament’ could become a holiday under this NC bill.

A bill being pitched in the North Carolina General Assembly would mean fans of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments could watch one day of action without calling in sick to work or school…

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/friday-of-acc-mens-tournament-would-be-a-holiday-under-nc-bill/article_35b9675c-9719-11eb-bc88-1bcbb351e94f.html

(April 20) Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and Forsyth Tech will hold a virtual workforce summit and roundtable event on April 20 (9an til noon). Roundtable breakout sessions will include: the impact of COVID-19 on shifting industry and workforce trends; and return-to-work best practices.

Info / register, go to winstonsalem.weblinkconnect.com/events/Virtual-Workforce-Summit-2038/details.