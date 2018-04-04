Wednesday News, April 04, 2018

Today is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. King was only 39 years old.

Local Pollen Alert: Tree and grass pollen = ‘Very high”

More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. Now that spring has finally sprung- flowers and trees are blooming – and a lot of people are dealing with seasonal allergies. Beyond the standard allergy medication, there are several foods (including local honey) that can help ease seasonal allergies…https://acaai.org/news/facts-statistics/allergies

Ask Sam: Foods that help fight seasonal allergies on the News Blog

Authorities will continue their investigation into why a woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters in northern California on Tuesday before taking her own life – was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform. USA Today

Super Bacteria with unusual resistance to antibiotics were found more than 200 times in the US last year, in a first-of-a-kind hunt to see how much of a threat these rare cases are becoming. The problem mostly strikes people in hospitals and nursing homes who need IVs and other tubes that can get infected. In many cases, others in close contact with these patients also harbored the superbugs even though they weren’t sick. CDC / Fox News

Hollywood producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are continuing to praise God as their 20-year-old son (Cameron) recovers from being hospitalized last week. In 2014, Cameron underwent brain tumor surgery, but the circumstances of his latest hospitalization still remain unclear. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/

Study: Natural sights and sounds – like the sounds of running water or green plants – improves your mood and makes you more productive at work and school. *Psychologists found employees were 15% more productive when even just a couple of house plants were brought in the office. *In another study, students who took tests in outside-facing windows with a natural view did better than students in windowless classrooms.

https://cultureiq.com/how-nature-in-the-office-makes-us-more-productive-and-happier/

Are you registered to vote? Need to make changes to your voter information? Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Update: Toys R Us continues liquidation of all its US stores. Gift cards, including e-gift cards, will continue to be honored through April 21. Questions? Call 800-869-7787

NOTE: For a limited time, Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us gift cards at a discount rate and turning them into Bed Bath & Beyond e-gift cards through this Thursday (April 5) at midnight. Example: $16.05 for a $25 card or $64.20 for a $100 card. http://myfox8.com

The Sixth Annual ‘Burke Street Food Truck Festival’ happening again this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem. The festival will feature 70 food trucks, from 3pm to 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 7th. The festival will run the full length of Burke Street, between First and Fourth streets, and from the corner of Burke and Fourth to the corner of Broad and Fourth. There is an app with a listing of participating food trucks (in alphabetical order or by type of food). www.treksinthecity.com http://www.journalnow.com/home_

The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June. Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road during one-hour guided tours every Friday in June (as well as Saturday, June 30). Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch. The park which opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s is open occasionally, including an annual ‘Autumn Oz Festival’. https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/north-carolina/articles/2018-04-02/north-carolina-oz-theme-park-reopening-for-summer-tours

Get paid to watch Netflix? Well, yes. Netflix just posted a job opening for an editorial analyst of original content, whose responsibilities will include to “watch, research, rate, tag and write analysis for movie and TV content.”

Basically, Netflix is hiring someone to binge watch Netflix. https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/money/a19640375/netflix-job-binge-watching/

Uptown Lexington is looking to get ideas for re-designing the Square in front of Conrad & Hinkle on Main Street. Anyone interested in attending the April 17 community input meeting should RSVP by April 13 to (336) 249-0383 or katie@uptownlexington.com. This project will be totally funded by Uptown Lexington and will not use any taxpayer money. The proposed completion date for the Conrad & Hinkle Square redesign project is summer of 2019. http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20180328/uptown-lexington-looking-for-ideas-on-redesign-of-square

***FREE*** Davidson county landfill is having a spring cleaning special for the month of April, NO COST. Electronics, tires, appliances, mattresses, and normal trash no cost. Spread the word…

Traffic + Weather

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Transition to sunshine. Breezy…High 66

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy…Low 33

Thursday: Sunny…High 60

Looking Ahead…

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy…High 68

Saturday: Showers…High 52

Sunday: Partly sunny…High only 55

Weather on WBFJ brought to you by…

Lewisville Drug Company, YOUR hometown pharmacy

…located at 67-15 Shallowford Road in Lewisville

On the web at lewisvilledrug.com