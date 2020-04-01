Wednesday News, April 01, 2020

Having an Attitude of Gratitude today! What are you THANKFUL for?

Today is US Census Day. Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. https://2020census.gov/en.html

The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.

It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2:

The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790.

Headline of the Morning

“I always say a good haircut grows out in two weeks, a bad haircut grows out in 2 years”

One hair expert suggesting: If you end up messing up your cut, your two best options…

buzz it off completely or wear a hat until it grows back.

Since all salons and spas have closed, officials say some providers have been getting requests to make house calls. NOTE: Providers who make house calls could lose their license and face a misdemeanor charge due to the ‘stay-at-home’ order. -WRAL

Praise: Governor Cooper has signed an executive order to prohibit utility companies from shutting off electricity, gas, water and wastewater services to customers who can’t pay their bills over the next 60 days due to the fall out of the COVID-19 crisis.

WXII 12 reporting that the governor also activating additional North Carolina National Guard personnel to help transport supplies, among other duties.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-governor-roy-cooper-coronavirus-update/31995356

At least 30 states (including NC) have now implemented ‘stay at home’ orders as Coronavirus hot spots have pop up across the nation.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/march/american-covid-19-deaths-hit-new-milestone-as-30-states-issue-stay-at-home-orders-to-stop-viruss-spread

NASCAR’s Research & Technology center are now using it’s five 3D printers to address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPS’s) for health care workers regionally. A handful of NASCAR engineers met with Novant Health officials.

They contacted suppliers and came up with designs for face shields the printers could make. Now the printers are running 18 hours a day – with approximately eight engineers volunteering their time to oversee production. One printer, about the size of an outdoor shed, can print three face shields every 2½ hours. What a blessing! https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/nascar-industry-steps-up-to-produce-ppes-in-covid-19-crisis/

Unemployment Benefits and the Coronavirus Pandemic

*If you are looking for guidance on filing for unemployment, Team Clark Howard recently consulted a long-time unemployment specialist to develop the 9 Things to Know Before You Apply for Unemployment. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/coronavirus-unemployment-benefits/

If you are healthy and able, please ‘give the gift of life’.

Download the Blood Donor mobile app today…

Find local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily

Convenient, easy appointment scheduling (no walk-ins TFN)

Complete your RapidPass to reduce wait times at donation sites!

https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

*Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

Daily hours: 8am – 7pm. Weekend hours: 10:30am – 3pm

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Sheetz will offer FREE kids meals (to those in need)

Starting Thursday (April 02), the program will be available for the next two weeks at participating Sheetz locations. (The program will be re-evaluated based on community need.)

The daily kids meal include a free turkey sandwich, chips and drink, while supplies last.

A full list of participating locations can be found here: https://www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals

UPDATE: Costco to limit the number of customers permitted in stores

Starting this Friday (April 3), Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.

Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations.

This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees.

*Warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. (Tue – Thurs) for members (60 and older) AND for those with physical impairments. https://www.costco.com/covid-updates.html

A North Carolina sheriff’s office must resume accepting and processing pistol purchase permits within a week, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley issued the order, and said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker must also modify the application process to minimize the number of people in the justice center, WNCN reported. Gun rights activists on Friday filed a lawsuit against Baker. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Grass Roots North Carolina and the Second Amendment Foundation.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/31/judge-orders-nc-county-to-issue-pistol-permits-during-corona-crisis/

*Families who need food assistance can now text FOODNC to 877-877

to find free meal sites near them.

*TEXT – COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information about COVID-19.

Reminder: North Carolina’s attorney general saying that his office has received ‘dozens’ of price gouging complaints so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To file a complaint online: https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM

Nearly half of the price gouging complaints have to do with ‘grocery items ’including hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/03/17/price-gouging-complaints-made-amid-covid-pandemic-nc-ag-says/

*A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-HOPE that’s 1-866-578-4673

North Carolina under a statewide ‘Stay-at-Home’ order from the Governor

The order is ‘mandatory’ in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide ‘Stay-at-home’ order will be in effect for at least 30 days, until April 29…

NOTE: City or county orders that are ‘most restrictive’ still apply after 5pm.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus/article241577016.html

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/200327_FAQ-SAH-Order_FINAL.pdf

”Stay-at-home”: Residents need to remain at home unless you NEED to go out,

while practicing social distancing and no gatherings of more than 10 people

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.