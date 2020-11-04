Wednesday News

America went to bed last night not knowing the Presidential Election Final Results, and this morning we are still waiting. Slow returns in Key Swing States are the culprit. It’s simply not clear yet how long of a wait we will have.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper won a Second Term. You can find other election results on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://myfox8.com/election-results/

LOWES Home Improvement is hiring 20,000 people at it’s U.S. Stores and Distribution Centers, which includes 2,500 Permanent positions. And AMAZON is hiring 100,000 Full and Part Time Positions. Click the link to this news story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM for more information!

https://myfox8.com/news/lowes-to-hire-20000-employees-nationwide/

https://myfox8.com/news/amazon-to-hire-100000-for-new-seasonal-jobs/

WS Fire Department Crews are fighting a fire at a Winston-Salem apartment on Stagecoach Road. The fire broke out about 7:47 this morning. https://myfox8.com/news/firefighters-face-blaze-at-winston-salem-apartment/

The resourcefulness of Teachers is not new news. Good Teachers pay close attention to the needs of their students and answer the call to help. First grade Teacher, Julia Koch was helping the Grandmother of one of her students, when she noticed the strong slurs in the Grandmother’s speech. While keeping the ailing woman on the phone, 911 was called, an ambulance dispatched, which ultimately saved the life of the students Grandmother.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/teacher-saves-life-via-zoom/

The Fires in California have caused the loss of Homes and other property reaching astronomical numbers. A lesser loss may have never been considered by most, as 9-year-old Reese Osterburg lost her 100 Baseball Cards she’d been saving since she was 6. Enter Kevin Ashford; Kevin’s card collection had been piling up since the early 1990’s. When he saw the 9-year old’s loss on Social Media, he arose to the occasion, deciding to personally hand over to young card collector a massive 25,000 Cards! Needless to say, Smiles, along with the Cards, were Plentiful! https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/man-donates-baseball-cards-to-9-year-old/

As the COVID-19 outbreaks continue to transform our everyday lives, a new poll of American seniors shows that many older people have been forced to experiment with technology for the first time—and many are enjoying it more than they originally thought they would. A survey of 2,000 Americans aged 65 and older, using Zoom and video chatting with their doctor topped the list of “firsts” for seniors during the pandemic. It also revealed that 15% of respondents used a smartphone or tablet for the first time during this period. The adoption of new tech practices, like telehealth, are helping Seniors overcome the challenges of an uncertain time.

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/onepoll-on-tech-firsts-for-seniors-during-pandemic/

Today: Sunny … High 66

Tonight: Clear … Low 41

Tomorrow: Sunny … High 66

Sunny skies on into the weekend with highs in the low 70’s