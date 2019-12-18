Search
Wednesday News

Verne HillDec 18, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News

WBFJ NEWS – Wednesday, December 18, 2019


The revival of a chicken-processing plant in Mocksville will now include a $60 million investment and the creation of up to 244 jobs.  Brakebush Brothers Inc., based in Westfield, Wis., bought the 72,000-square-foot facility at 251 Eaton Road in June 2018. It currently has a workforce of about 56 since beginning production in October.  The company plans to hire up to 100 employees in the near term, and the rest within two years.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/brakebush-plans-million-expansion-at-mocksville-plant-that-could-add/article_c0f6c6b6-ecea-5f54-b5c1-91eb4f818702.html

 

Two Novant Health Inc. hospitals in the Triad have been included among the nation’s highest performing for 2019, nonprofit-organization Leapfrog said Tuesday.  The organization listed Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem as one of just 37 Top General hospitals in the country.  The group also ranked Thomasville Medical Center as one of 55 Top Teaching hospitals.
https://www.journalnow.com/business/two-novant-hospitals-in-triad-gain-national-recognition-from-leapfrog/article_87833c5c-73ca-5dc5-a4d5-92c658f788a6.html

 

High Point University will open its campus this week to drive-through visitors who want to check out the school’s Christmas decorations.  The university’s Christmas Drive will start Wednesday night and run through Monday. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.  According to HPU, visitors will see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 nutcrackers, soldiers and other holiday decorations.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-than-lights-here-s-your-chance-to-see-high/article_1c6ec376-151b-5c71-af9a-438e5e028053.html

 

How long are sermons at your church?  A Pew Research Center analysis looked at sermons in Christian churches and found sharp differences.  The median length: 37 minutes.  The Top Answer was 15 to 30 Minutes, and right below that at Number Two – 30 Minutes to an Hour.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/how-long-do-sermons-last-at-your-church-weigh-in/article_33e4eb22-210e-11ea-8e11-cf4808604992.html

“Joy to the World,” one of the nation’s most popular carols, is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year.  Written by Isaac Watts, it wasn’t originally intended to be a Christmas carol, it was meant to be sung all year ’round. Much of it is based on the Psalms, particularly Psalm 98:4, “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth.”  http://www.bpnews.net/54067/christmas-hymn-joy-to-the-world

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem needs your help pulling off a Christmas miracle.  Starting Thursday, it will be delivering gifts to 5,000 kids in the community through its Angel Tree Program, but as of Tuesday night it is still short on gifts for nearly 500 children.
You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem’s office at
1255 N. Trade St. The nonprofit will accept donations until the close of business on Wednesday.
https://myfox8.com/2019/12/17/final-push-for-salvation-army-of-greater-winston-salems-angel-tree-program-still-short-on-gifts-for-500-kids/

 

Last night, just minutes before she was to take the stage in Nashville for Christmas at the Ryman, Amy Grant was surprised by her label, Capitol Christian Music Group, with an award for 1 Billion Global Streams.

Lauren Daigle recently visited Angola State Prison, the largest maximum-security prison in the U.S. and raised $17,000 for the inmates to help them make phone calls and have new clothes for the holidays.  Many of those incarcerated in the prison, are facing life sentences.  While there, Daigle performed a concert and shared words of encouragement with the inmates.
https://ww2.klove.com/news/entertainment/amazing-amy-grant-gets-award-for-1-billion-global-song-streams-7800
https://www.christianpost.com/news/lauren-daigle-visits-largest-maximum-prison-in-us-raises-thousands-of-dollars-for-inmates.html?uid=58d2b12ad0&utm_source=The+Christian+Post+List&utm_campaign=e479df983e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_12_17_06_34&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_dce2601630-e479df983e-2103581

WBFJ Family Station Forecast
Today: Sunny & Breezy… High of 45…

Tonight: Clear… Low of 22…

Thursday & Friday: Sunshine… High in Mid to Upper 40’s…

Previous PostThursday NEWS, December 19, 2019
