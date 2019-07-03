Wednesday News

Beginning Sunday night, July 7 at 9 p.m., the outside lanes of eastbound and westbound Business 40 will be closed between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. This closure will reduce Business 40 traffic at this location to one lane, in each direction, for approximately 90 days. Initially, the outside lane in each direction of the highway will be closed. Once that work is complete, the outside lanes will open and the inside lanes will close. The scheduled completion date for this work is October 5.

The Hallmark Channel is looking for bakers for a new Christmas-themed competition show. Hallmark is searching for the best Christmas cookie maker.

The challenges will be everything from visual and decorative, to taste and overall presentation. Rehearsal and production dates are July 29 through Aug. 4.

The show will be filmed in Los Angeles. The first-place winner will take home $25,000.

The show will be filmed in Los Angeles. The first-place winner will take home $25,000.

Tomorrow’s Fourth of July activities at Old Salem will NOT include the annual Naturalization Service. This is due to the fact that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Regional Office in Charlotte is in the midst of a major office move – preventing them from traveling to Old Salem tomorrow. There is, however, a plan to hold a Naturalization Ceremony at Old Salem in early fall. Stay Tuned.

Swimming pools operated by the City of Winston-Salem require swimmers under the age of 18 to pass a swim test. If they don’t pass then they have to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. The city breaks down swimmers’ abilities into three tiers signified by different color wrist bands. A red band is worn by anyone shorter than 4 feet who did not pass the swim test. They must wear a life jacket and cannot go past the first lane rope. A yellow band is for anyone taller than 4 feet who did not pass the swim test. Those swimmers must still wear a life jacket and they can go anywhere except the deep end. If the swimmer passes the test they will receive a green band which allows them access to the entire pool. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/02/city-run-pools-in-winston-salem-requiring-some-swimmers-to-wear-life-jackets/

It’s Military Appreciation Week thru Saturday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Admission is always free, but this week anyone with a valid military ID will receive a special gift courtesy of the Library.

The US Women are headed to the World Cup Final courtesy of yesterday’s 2-1 victory over England. American Alex Morgan became the first player in Women’s World Cup History to score a goal on her birthday – her 30th at that.

Mostly Sunny & Hot today with a slight chance of an evening shower. High 93

Fourth Of July forecast: Sunshine and a high of 90 with a good chance of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms.