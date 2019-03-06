Search
Wednesday News

Verne HillMar 06, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News

WBFJ News Wednesday, March 6, 2019      

This Week is “Severe Weather Preparedness Week”. And with that, a Statewide Tornado Drill will take place This Morning, at 9:30am. Severe Weather can occur with little to no warning, so the drill is a great way to be better prepared. It’s also a good idea to take time to inform your young children of the drill, and explain to them that it’s simply part of educating them in Safety Awareness.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/triad-tornado-drill-to-highlight-severe-weather-preparedness-week/83-08134895-e972-4136-a4dc-3f8ad9ad7f3a

 

U.S. Regulators on Tuesday warned people not to use certain Claire’s makeup products because tests confirmed they contained asbestos. Cosmetics do not have to be reviewed or approved by the FDA. On Tuesday, the agency said it plans to collect information on how companies ensure the talc they use is free from asbestos. For a complete listing of products in concern click on the link to this story at our New Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/asbestos-found-in-some-claire-s-makeup-products/article_5e10808b-78a3-5be1-a982-82e8efd1fab2.html

 

Fifth Street will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dunleith (done-leeth) Avenue today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to finish paving around a new manhole. Detours will be posted.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fifth-street-closing-near-dunleith/article_2d7edcaf-7382-57cd-885d-af82270a63a6.html

 

Amidst the devastation of the Alabama Tornados, 72 Year Old Earnestine Reese is one of the more Positive Stories. Reese was captured on camera after her house was absolutely leveled by the tornado. Sitting among the ruins, and with her whole material life in tatters behind her, Reese could be heard thanking God for sparing her life. In a Facetime Call with her Grandson, Kingston Frazier, Reese said, “I thank the Lord. You tell God, ‘Thank you, God.’ You hear me? You hear me? Tell God thank you. Tell God thank you.” Frazier later said, “It just didn’t seem real seeing the house where I grew up had gone. At first I couldn’t believe it.” Ms. Reese is currently being treated in the hospital and is expected to be fine.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/march/lsquo-thank-you-god-rsquo-tornado-survivor-reacts-with-praise-while-sitting-amidst-her-utterly-decimated-house

 

New Line Cinema announced Tuesday that it has acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation, Sanrio. The 45-year-old iconic feline has never been turned into a movie despite its merchandise being overly popular, worldwide. Hello Kitty presents potentially steeper challengers, though, since she doesn’t talk or, for the most part, change facial expressions.

 

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny…High 42

Tonight: Mostly Clear…Low 22

Thursday: Partly Sunny…High 49

Chance of Rain Thursday Night into Friday

