Wednesday News

The animals have been uncaged. After 116 years, the animals shown on the front of Barnum’s Animals, the animal cracker packaged and sold by Nabisco, are no longer shown in cages. The gorilla, giraffe, lion, zebra, and elephant are instead shown roaming a grassland field. The change comes following a 2016 complaint from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). The new boxes are now on store shelves across the U.S. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/21/animal-crackers-uncaged-after-116-years/ The North Carolina Zoo on Tuesday announced the name of the female southern white rhino calf born at the Zoo on July 13: Bonnie! Bonnie was one of two rhinos born within just 11 days of each other at the zoo last month. She was born to mother Kit and father Stormy. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/21/north-carolina-zoo-announces-name-of-second-rhino-baby-born-in-july/ The US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it is extending the expiration date for certain EpiPens. The extension was put in place to help mitigate shortages of the products, especially ahead of the back-to-school season. (The extension, which goes beyond the approved 20-month shelf life, applies to specific lots of EpiPen 0.3-milligram auto-injectors and the authorized generic version that have expiration dates between April 2018 and December 2018, according to a statement from pharmaceutical company Pfizer.) The FDA also announced last week that it has approved the first generic version of EpiPen, which will be available in the coming months. https://myfox8.com/2018/08/21/fda-extends-some-epipen-expiration-dates-due-to-shortage/ Walmart has applied for patents that envision a virtual showroom and a fulfillment center that would allow people to put on a headset and shop in a digital version of the store. Customers could browse and interact with merchandise through a 3D simulation that responds to their gestures. And in turn, the simulations could generate sensory feedback such as the feeling of moisture, heat, force and wind, as users manipulate the items. While the company has applied to patent these systems, it doesn’t mean the plans for a virtual shopping experience will come to fruition. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/walmart-patent-filings-envision-customers-strapping-on-vr-headsets-to/article_c0d0f011-6154-5163-873f-812867c3ce00.html A 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone on Monday morning along a road in Camden, Arkansas. Later the same day, Police returned to the area where the boy was found, and discovered a wrecked car in a deep ravine not visible from the road. Authorities found the boy’s mother, who had passed, AND his 1-year-old brother. The 1 Year Old – was Awake and Alert in his car seat. The toddlers’ survival is even more remarkable given the heat over the weekend, when high temperatures reached well into the 90s. Did you catch that “Over the Weekend” part? The accident took place Two Days Earlier! One of the Police Officers on the scene said, “…it’s nothing short of a miracle, God’s blessing, that these children were able to survive this accident.” http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/08/21/arkansas-toddlers-survive-alone-without-food-or-water-for-days-after-wreck-kills-mother.html Your WBFJ Family Station Weather Forecast Today: Mostly Sunny… High 85 Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 61 Thursday: Mostly Sunny… High 79