Wednesday News

WBFJ News Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The Former Golden Corral on University Parkway is All Washed Up – you could say – as the building has been demolished to make way for a Sam’s Xpress Car Wash. The first Sam’s Xpress opened in December 2012, and there are currently 19 of the car washes in North Carolina and South Carolina. This will be the first location opening up in the Triad area, and construction should begin soon, with the car wash opening in Summer 2018.

A Christmas storm dumped a record amount of snow on the Pennsylvania city of Erie and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says the storm brought 34 inches on Christmas Day — a new all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. And another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, bringing the total to 53 inches — the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. The previous record was the 44 inches that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

Extremely low temperatures are in the forecast into next week, so it’s a good time to remind All Pet Owners that outdoor pets need special care as the weather gets colder. That Pet Protection is actually a Law in Forsyth County, Winter, Summer and All Seasons! Howbeit, that Dog House that keeps your dog happy in the Summer just Might NOT be Adequate for the Winter!

ENTER the “Houses for Hounds” program, which provides Free Dog Houses to lower-income Forsyth County residents. All the info you need on this can be found at our News Blog at WBFJ.FM

More information on the program can be found at www.forsyth.cc/animalcontrol under the “Special Programs” tab. There, you can submit a request online. Or you can call 336-703-2480 during business hours. People who want to donate additional used or new dog houses can contact UNchain Winston at 336-365-8291.

What can you buy with $284 billion? Well, you could own All of Netflix… or, you could purchase 747 Boeing 747s, with change to spare… or, you could erase the national debts of Venezuela, Nigeria, Peru and Iceland, combined. OR – If you’re Mary Horomanski, you could pay for one month’s worth of electricity. Horomanski, from Erie, Pennsylvania, was shocked recently when she received an erroneous electric bill displaying an account balance of “284,460,000,000,” with a first payment due of $28,176. Now, the correct amount was $284.46 – still a little high, to be honest, compared to the previous month’s bill of $161, even WITH the Many Christmas Lights they had up for the Holiday, Horomanski thought. But at least not a figure that threatened to send her into cardiac arrest.

A North Carolina Family comes to the Rescue – TWICE – on Christmas Eve! First, Crystal Travis helped a family escape a house fire on in Cleveland County, North Carolina. Then, later in the afternoon, her husband Roger Travis performed CPR on a baby on the side of road. You could safely call it a Christmas miracle. As far as the couple is concerned, their humble opinion is that they simply reacting to what was happening in front of them.

Your WBFJ Weather Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny…High 41

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 17

Thursday: Mostly Sunny…High 31

Friday thru Weekend: Mostly Sunny…

Highs in the Low 40’s / Sunday High… 31