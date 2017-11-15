Wednesday News

WBFJ News Wednesday, November 15, 2017

The Tethering of Animals Ban goes into effect today in Forsyth County. The enforcement part of the tethering law, which indeed bans the restraining of dogs with chains, cables or wires, with some exceptions (NOTE: The Owner being outside With the animal, where it can be seen at all times), brings into effect Fines that will run from $50 for a first offense, and then up to $500, thereafter. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/tethering-law-will-be-enforced-starting-wednesday/article_387ab2e8-9a28-57dd-85ae-02c4c0b4c398.html

Two Earthquakes were detected in North Carolina Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was detected at 10:43 p.m. Monday approximately 14 miles southwest of Brevard, and a weaker 1.5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday about 3 miles east-southeast of Mountain View. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/earthquakes-detected-in-north-carolina-overnight/article_4386c9b8-3ef8-52bb-a06b-e97da0ac814f.html

As a Nebraska State Trooper walked toward the vehicle he just pulled over, he noticed that the driver wore a big red coat. And had a long white beard. Getting a good look at the motorist, the Trooper then realized what he’d done. – “Oh, No!” He thought… “I’ve pulled over Santa!”, or at least, a Bennington, Nebraska, man who plays Santa at local stores and events. The Trooper said in his 15 years on the force he’s pulled over all sorts of people, but never Santa. Apparently, Santa was cooperative and friendly — even jolly you might say, and all Santa got was a reminder ticket to get his taillight fixed. http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/nebraska-state-trooper-pulls-over-santa-but-stays-on-the/article_cf17cd5c-9eaf-5b68-81b4-e8a9a872790b.html

Lowe’s Cos Inc. is back in hiring mode at its Wilkesboro operations and at its Mooresville headquarters. The company announced plans Tuesday to add more than 200 full-time employees at each site. http://www.journalnow.com/business/lowe-s-plans-to-hire-more-workers-in-wilkesboro-mooresville/article_6768e6a8-17c2-54d3-80f0-0757b34ac971.html

The new Biscuitville in Walkertown is now open!

This “next-generation” Biscuitville is the chain’s first new location in a decade.

Ask SAM: Winston-Salem Journal – Check out which local restaurants that will be open for Thanksgiving Day. BTW: Any restaurants that want to be included can contact asksam@wsjournal.com. The List: https://goo.gl/w9iPf7

N-Y-C: The world’s most famous Christmas tree has arrived in New York City! This year’s famous Rockefeller Christmas tree (a Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania) is 75 feet tall, weighs more than 12 tons, and is about 80 years old. The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. The tree will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes. BTW: The Tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. https://goo.gl/dXDrDN

America’s top heart doctors have ‘lowered’ the threshold of high blood pressure from 140 over 90…to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one of the leading causes of death from heart disease and stroke. Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90% of high blood pressure. The government no longer writes heart guidelines, leaving it to medical groups including the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. https://goo.gl/UfAFux

Biblical road trip to DC. The highly anticipated ‘Museum of the Bible’ officially opens to the public this Friday, Nov 17th. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. (a 430,000-square-foot building) is just two blocks from the National Mall and three blocks from our nation’s Capital. With three permanent sections and space for temporary exhibits, there will always be something new to explore. Check out the virtual tour video on the News Blog: https://www.museumofthebible.org/museum

NEW: This Dangerous Book: How the Bible Shaped Our World and Why it Still Matters Today explores the influence of the Bible throughout history and the Green Family (owners of the Hobby Lobby chain). https://www.museumofthebible.org/

Publix in Clemmons opens Nov 18th… SATURDAY

